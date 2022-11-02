Troubled school being moved to new academy trust amid Ofsted struggles

A struggling special school is to be taken over by a new academy trust after the charity running it agreed to re-broker it.

Fen Rivers Academy, which is currently run by Catch-22, is one of a number of schools set to be given up by the charity, amid poor Ofsted inspections.

Last month, the education watchdog told the King's Lynn academy it required improvement - although it did upgrade the school's status from inadequate.

However, the trust has now announced that following the inspection the school is set to be "re-brokered".

This is a process whereby an academy trust is asked by the Regional School Commissioner (RSC) to transfer one or all of its schools to another trust.

And Catch-22 has announced that Fen Rivers Academy is one of seven that will be taken away from the trust.

Daniel Jansen, interim education CEO at Catch-22, said: "The last few years have been a particularly challenging time to deliver alternative provision and specialist education, not least because of the impact of the pandemic and the wider funding environment.

"We are incredibly proud of all of our staff who work so hard to provide good quality education to our pupils, in what are undoubtedly difficult circumstances."

Mr Jansen added that the RSC had decided to re-broker three of its academies in the last year - and indicated that it would look to do the same if any other Catch-22 schools were to slip into an inadequate rating.

He added: "We have no definite timescale as to when this will happen but have said to the RSC that we would like to process to be completed by April 2023.

"All staff working in a school will remain in post and transfer to the new provider once they're identified."

It will see the school go through the same process as the Everitt Academy in Lowestoft, which was taken over by the Sendat Multi Academy Trust.

It comes after safety concerns about the trust were also raised by the National Education Union.

Scott Lyons, district secretary for the NEU, said: "We are pleased to see that our concerns have been recognised by Ofsted and by the trust itself.

"Re-brokering is a stressful time for staff but Norfolk does have a lot of good providers of specialist education and we hope this process goes smoothly."