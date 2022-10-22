Norfolk primary school still needs to improve despite 'culture change'

A culture change is under way at a primary school but further improvements are required, says the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors visited the Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn last month.

They said leaders have "completely changed the culture of the school" since the previous full inspection in 2019, at which is was rated 'Inadequate'.

Inspectors gave it an overall rating of 'Requires Improvement', saying while behaviour, personal development and management were all rated 'Good', improvements were still needed in the quality of education.

Their most recent report says improving the behaviour of the school's 48 pupils had been a priority after its last inspection.

It adds: "Staff know that every interaction they have with individual pupils makes a difference.

"Pupils like coming to this school. This is reflected in their good attendance. Pupils feel valued as individuals.

"They usually respond well to the high expectations leaders have for what pupils will achieve by the time they leave the school.

"Pupils start each day with a shared breakfast, and this is a chance for them to check in with adults about how they are feeling.

"They love break times, playing football and using the range of climbing apparatus and toys."

Inspectors say most pupils at the school, on Kilhams Way, engage in their learning, take part in discussions and produce good-quality work.

But they go on: "When the purpose of learning is less clear or is not well matched to what pupils need to learn next, pupils can be less motivated and take themselves out of classrooms.

"Many pupils are reluctant writers. Too often, teachers’ expectations of what pupils can achieve in their written work are low. Some pupils do not aspire to reach the same standards in writing that they demonstrate in discussion or other ways of responding."

The report says the way in which teachers implement the planned curriculum is inconsistent and learning plans are not always used effectively.