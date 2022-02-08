Parents fear council's SEND survey will prove to be 'box-ticking exercise'

Parents of children with special educational needs fear a survey into the support they receive may prove to be no more than a "box-ticking exercise".

Norfolk County Council has launched a study into its special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provisions, as it looks to respond to feedback given by regulators Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.

The survey, which launched on Monday and will run for a month, is asking for the views of children and young people with SEND and their parents - and the people who work alongside them.

Taking around 15 minutes, it asks parents a variety of questions about the services they access.

It comes after the council was urged by the regulators in 2020 to better involve families of SEND children in shaping the services they can access.

And the council says it will help to shape the Norfolk Area SEND Strategy, which is updated each year.

Maxine Webb, a Labour county councillor whose son Harry has Down's syndrome, said: "I am pleased to see that the council wants to work with families, but it is telling that the Ofsted inspection was two years ago and this is the first thing that is being done.

"I really hope the feedback they get is taken seriously and this doesn't just prove to be a box-ticking exercise for Ofsted."

Steven Spademan-Bates, 40, from Winterton, has two children with forms of autism and described SEND services in Norfolk as "behind the curve".

He said: "In some ways, it is really good that they are asking families for their feedback as they need to see what things are like for us.

"I will be taking part but I'm worried it is just [the council] ticking boxes."

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at County Hall, said: "A huge amount of work has been done in the last two years to improve services and we’re keen to hear about what impact this has had and where further improvements most need to be made.

"We aim to run a survey every year to gather this vital feedback and make sure our strategies and plans reflect what the SEND community wants and need from us.”

The survey can be filled in at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SENDsurvey2022/