'Fantastic' turnout for top horse riding contest held at Norfolk college

The Great Britain team at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, with Sophie Hall, the GB national representative, right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Students from almost twenty countries have taken part in an international horse riding competition at a Norfolk agricultural college.

The Student Riders Nations Cup, held at Easton College, Norwich, kicked off a four-day equestrian event with the dressage on Friday, August 23.

And the Great Britain team - Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed and Sophia Ramsoy - took part in the first day's event, marking the first time the contest has been held in the UK for five years.

Sophie Hall, chairman of voluntary organisation Great Britain Student Riders, said: "We have a fantastic turnout of 18 countries.

"Student riding is unique - we compete on unknown horses so it is a true test of rider ability rather than horse power.

"It is an honour to chair the international Great Britain squad and to run the first Nations Cup in the UK for five years.

"It has been two years of hard work and fundraising to make it possible."

