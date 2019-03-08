Search

'Fantastic' turnout for top horse riding contest held at Norfolk college

PUBLISHED: 20:16 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:17 23 August 2019

The Great Britain team at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, with Sophie Hall, the GB national representative, right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Great Britain team at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, with Sophie Hall, the GB national representative, right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Students from almost twenty countries have taken part in an international horse riding competition at a Norfolk agricultural college.

The Great Britain team, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Great Britain team, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Student Riders Nations Cup, held at Easton College, Norwich, kicked off a four-day equestrian event with the dressage on Friday, August 23.

And the Great Britain team - Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed and Sophia Ramsoy - took part in the first day's event, marking the first time the contest has been held in the UK for five years.

Sophie Hall, chairman of voluntary organisation Great Britain Student Riders, said: "We have a fantastic turnout of 18 countries.

"Student riding is unique - we compete on unknown horses so it is a true test of rider ability rather than horse power.

The Great Britain team, from right to left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Great Britain team, from right to left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It is an honour to chair the international Great Britain squad and to run the first Nations Cup in the UK for five years.

"It has been two years of hard work and fundraising to make it possible."

The Great Britain team, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Great Britain team, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Great Britain team, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Great Britain team, from left, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed, and Sophia Ramsoy, taking part in the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Great Britain team pass the judges during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Great Britain team pass the judges during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Golden Oldies team (previous students) during the early rounds of the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Great Britain team watch as other teams take part in the dressage at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Great Britain team watch as other teams take part in the dressage at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The judges mark the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe judges mark the dressage event at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The International Three team taking part in the dressage at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe International Three team taking part in the dressage at the Great Britain Student Riders Nations Cup being hosted at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

