Will you be helping this city school celebrate its 50th anniversary?

A Norwich school is asking pupils and staff, past and present, to help it celebrate half a century of educating children in the city.

The new extension at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 12 May 1970. Photo: Archant Library The new extension at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 12 May 1970. Photo: Archant Library

Falcon Junior School in Sprowston will be holding a weekend of special events in June to mark the milestone.

The school, originally a middle school, opened in the summer of 1969 and was converted to a junior school in 2005 during the city's school reorganisation. It has grown steadily, with total pupil numbers expected to reach around 480 in September 2019.

It was ranked "good" by Ofsted in 2012, a judgement it retained following a short inspection in 2017.

School leaders are keen for as many members of its community as possible to get involved with its 50th anniversary commemorations on Friday, June 7.

Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) students presenting a cheque to the Big C cancer charity, 21 July 1982. Photo: Archant Library Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) students presenting a cheque to the Big C cancer charity, 21 July 1982. Photo: Archant Library

These will include: an art exhibition featuring work from pupils, with each year group given a decade from the school's history to focus on, which will also be open on June 8; a PTA summer fete with games and musical entertainment; and the official opening of a new building, which will be named after the school's first headteacher Bob Bruce.

To contribute to the pupils' art exhibition, the school in Falcon Road West is asking people to bring in any old photographs they may have of the school from across the decades.

The summer fete will also be open to any members of the Falcon community, past and present, who wish to attend.

Robert Clarke has worked at Falcon Junior School for 16 years, as a class teacher, assistant headteacher and now deputy headteacher.

Under 12's football team at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 28 April 1983. Photo: Archant Library Under 12's football team at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 28 April 1983. Photo: Archant Library

He said there had been a lot of building work at the school to accommodate the growth in numbers, including the new building - currently being used by year six pupils.

"I have stayed here so long because we have a great ethos and this is something that hasn't changed over my time here," he said.

"Falcon is a very special place that people want to be part of, both staff and parents. The children are a credit to us and something we are very proud of.

"The anniversary is very important as 50 years is a major milestone. We want to celebrate it with current pupils, staff, parents and the wider community but also people who have been part of Falcon in some way over the last 50 years."

Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) children ready to leave for a school trip, 25 May 1984. Photo: Archant Library Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) children ready to leave for a school trip, 25 May 1984. Photo: Archant Library

The Great Brick Race at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 13 April 1984. Photo: Archant Library The Great Brick Race at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 13 April 1984. Photo: Archant Library

Falcon Junior School, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Falcon Junior School, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rob Clarke, head teacher of Falcon Junior School, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Rob Clarke, head teacher of Falcon Junior School, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

