Two schools remain shut due to heating and flooding problems

The Clare School has been shut for two days because of heating and power issues. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Pupils at two schools will have another day off as heating and flooding issues continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Falcon Junior School in Sprowston is closed for a second day as it has flooding problems plus a loss of power and heating in the main block.

Pupils at The Clare School in Norwich have been instructed to stay at home, after it was deemed "unsafe for pupils to be on site" due to no hot water and limited heating.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

A post on the school's Facebook page, posted on Friday, said: "Unfortunately the school will have to be closed on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st January due to a lack of heating and hot water.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but we need to keep our pupils and staff safe.

"All being well, the heating system should be fixed on Tuesday 21st, with the aim of the school reopening on Wednesday 22nd."