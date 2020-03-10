First look at new Norfolk school

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

Plans for a new special educational needs school in a north Norfolk town have taken a step forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council's and and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council's and and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council has submitted its designs for the new specialist school to be built on the former Fakenham Sixth Form playing field, which has not been used in 20 years.

The school would cater for up to 100 children and young people with autism in north Norfolk as well as creating up to 55 new jobs.

You may also want to watch:

The land was returned to the county council after the college moved into new sixth form facilities on Field Lane in September 2017.

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The new school would provide 16 general classrooms, three specialist classrooms and group rooms for the students, as well as the main hall, dining hall, kitchen and staff accommodation.

The plans for the new school are part of a £120m plan to transform special needs education across the county.