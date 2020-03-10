Search

Advanced search

First look at new Norfolk school

PUBLISHED: 15:33 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 10 March 2020

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Plans for a new special educational needs school in a north Norfolk town have taken a step forward.

Norfolk County Council's and and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilNorfolk County Council's and and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council has submitted its designs for the new specialist school to be built on the former Fakenham Sixth Form playing field, which has not been used in 20 years.

The school would cater for up to 100 children and young people with autism in north Norfolk as well as creating up to 55 new jobs.

You may also want to watch:

The land was returned to the county council after the college moved into new sixth form facilities on Field Lane in September 2017.

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilNorfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The new school would provide 16 general classrooms, three specialist classrooms and group rooms for the students, as well as the main hall, dining hall, kitchen and staff accommodation.

The plans for the new school are part of a £120m plan to transform special needs education across the county.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: People warned to be braced for tighter measures and potential school closures

Louise Smith, Director of Public Health in Norfolk, has said people need to consider how they would deal with tighter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA/Ella Wilkinson

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - Warning after group faces abuse during evening run

Runner Jenny Norris narrowly avoided a cup which was thrown at her in Hoveton. Picture: JENNY NORRIS

New owner reveals plans to transform pub which was closed for 10 years

The owner of a once thriving pub which has been closed for the last decade has revealed plans to convert the building, pictured here in 2001. Photo: Bill Darnell

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24