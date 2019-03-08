Fakenham Academy students make music around town

Students Libby Sims, Maddie Curl, Sam Cooper, Kaira Bundock, Jake Dorman and Harry Kirk play a rock concert outside the academy PICTURE: Courtesy of Fakenham Academy Courtesy of Fakenham Academy

Students at Fakenham Academy took the opportunity to make a noise on International Make Music Day.

Kaira Bundock, Holly Potter, Holly Wilson and Georgina Frary perform in the town library PICTURE: Courtesy of Fakenham Academy Kaira Bundock, Holly Potter, Holly Wilson and Georgina Frary perform in the town library PICTURE: Courtesy of Fakenham Academy

During their lunch break, six students took some time out to play a rock concert for staff and students at the school. The group was formed two years ago, and played songs by Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Slash.

Afterward the three-piece band gave their covers of songs including My Generation by The Who.

Later, the community was treated to the school's saxophone quartet appearing in the town library. The group played numbers such as the Symphonic Suite from Star Trek and jazz song Someone to Watch Over Me, famously performed by Ella Fitzgerald.

Music teacher Ian Willis said "All three groups performed really well, enjoyed it and want to repeat the experience!". Both ensembles will perform with many others at the school's Summer Concert at 7.30pm on July 12, in the school hall.