Community centre could be transformed into sixth form under new plans

Fairstead Community Centre, in King's Lynn, could be transformed into a sixth form facility, under plans submitted to the borough council. - Credit: Google

A west Norfolk community centre could be transformed into a new sixth form centre, if plans are approved by councillors this week.

Under proposals submitted to the borough council, Fairstead Community Centre - on the eastern outskirts of King’s Lynn -would be internally re-fitted, while a new asphalt play surface, a sail-type canopy and replacement boundary fencing would be added outside.

The new sixth form centre would be used by the nearby Churchill Park Academy, a school for children with complex needs.

Some 10 existing employees of the school would work at the new centre, supervising 20 students.

A decision on whether the project should go ahead will be made by the council's planning committee - rather than being decided by officers - after a local councillor, Margaret Wilkinson, raised concerns about the scheme's transport and parking arrangements.

An agent acting for Churchill Park Academy has confirmed that the school intends to use an existing car park north of the centre, and that pupils would be transported there by minibus from the main site, 400 metres away. The minibus would not remain at the centre during the day.

Despite this clarification, Ms Wilkinson said she still wanted the scheme to be considered by the committee, rather than just officers.

In a statement to the borough council, the school’s managers - the Unity Education Trust - said the plan was of "paramount importance for the continued high-quality provision that is required for some of the most vulnerable and needy young people/adults from Kings Lynn and West Norfolk surrounding areas."

Churchill Park Academy, pictured, would transport students to the school by minibus. - Credit: Google

The statement added: “Whilst we understand parking and highways must always be considered in any planning application we are immensely saddened that anyone would put parking as a priority before the provision of education and support for vulnerable young people and would welcome and request the opportunity to speak at the planning committee meeting.”

The local community safety and neighbourhood nuisance officer said they had no objection to the plan, but it would have to be subject to the condition of a construction management scheme, detailing how the impact of the works would be minimised for existing residents.

Part of the community centre would be retained for other users.

Council officers are recommending the plan be approved by the committee at a meeting on Thursday.