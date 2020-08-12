A-levels 2020: Explaining ‘triple lock’ solution to exams chaos

A-levels and GCSE exams were scrapped with pupils instead recieveing estimated grades. Picture: Getty Images Archant

The question of what to do with A-level and GCSE students in a year when exams have been cancelled has been a tricky equation to solve.

Pupils have faced confusion over how grades will will be canculated after exams were scrapped. Picture: PA Images Pupils have faced confusion over how grades will will be canculated after exams were scrapped. Picture: PA Images

The Government on Tuesday came up with an answer, but it still has not pleased everyone. Here is a closer look.

What was the problem?

“School’s closed! No exams!” It might have sounded like a dream for high school leavers - at first - when the decision was made to scrap the exams for A-levels and GCSEs that each year determine the grade students take into tertiary education or the workforce. But then came the angst over how, in fact, they would acquire a grade.

What was proposed?

Students will be be able to choose their mick result, moderate grades or take their exams in the autumn in what the Government calls a "triple lock" approach. Picture: Getty Images Students will be be able to choose their mick result, moderate grades or take their exams in the autumn in what the Government calls a "triple lock" approach. Picture: Getty Images

Some argued for grades to be given by teacher estimates of what the student would have scored, based on performance before lockdown, including mock tests. Some education authorities reacted with horror to that idea, saying it would necessitate widespread downgrading by exam boards, as teacher estimates were historically higher than ultimate results. Others suggested exams could be taken later, after the virus crisis had sufficiently subsided.

Problems with those ideas?

Apart from teacher estimates being less than accurate, the likely downgrades would almost certainly spark a flood of appeals from students, which would have to be dealt with in a hurry as the clock ticked toward the start of the university year next month. Similarly, the idea of holding exams “later” did not really dovetail with the start of the tertiary year.

Without a precedent, was there at least some sort of template?

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Archant Library Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Archant Library

Scotland was first out of the blocks with its solution. It took teacher estimates and moderated them, with 124,000 such results downgraded.

How did that go?

Not well. Angry pupils and parents took to the streets, protesting that the downgrading process - which took into account schools’ past performances - would unfairly affect pupils from deprived backgrounds or who attended low-performing schools. The Scottish Government was this week forced into a hasty backflip. Downgraded results would be scrapped, with teacher estimates back in, although any student whose grade happened to have been moderated upwards could still keep the higher result.

What about this week’s A-levels for Norfolk pupils?

Students will be allowed to claim the highest ground they can. In what the Government calls a “triple lock” approach, pupils can go with their mock exam/teacher estimate result, the moderated grade that has already been decided from those (which will come out on Thursday), or they can choose to sit an exam in the autumn. Whichever mark is higher, they can take.

That easy?

Not quite. Schools regulator Ofqual will still determine when valid mock results can be used. Students wanting such results to hold sway over moderated grades will still have to go through an appeal process, with their school required to submit evidence to the exam board. The Government’s decision, however, does appear to have created a climate in which students finishing school in this extraordinary year are well looked after.

Is the Government’s decision universally popular?

No. Students may be relieved, but others fear the plan means 2020 could be looked back upon as a year in which an entire school year across the UK graduated with a set of questionable, rubbery figures. Geoff Barton, a former Bury St Edmunds headteacher, now general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, says the plan creates the risk of “massive inconsistency” from school to school, as mock exams are not standardised across the country. Furthermore, some students may not even have taken them before schools closed in March, leaving their fate to teacher prediction. Calling the triple-lock solution “a panicked and chaotic response”, Mr Barton said the idea that mock exam results could trump calculated grades “beggars belief”..

Is timing not still an issue for university places?

Universities are being urged by the Government to keep places open for students who may be late arriving due to appeals or autumn exams. Ironically, this might not be a problem for once because of the very reason for this mess - the coronavirus - which is stopping the usual intake of many thousands of foreign students coming to Britain.

