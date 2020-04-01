How to explain coronavirus to a child
PUBLISHED: 14:48 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 01 April 2020
For many parents, guardians and carers of young children, it can be difficult to find the right words to explain coronavirus.
Which is why a useful guide has been put together to help answer some of the most frequently asked questions.
The animation has been developed by Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, based in Liverpool, to help children understand what the coronavirus is, the importance of hand washing and how to help stop the virus spreading.
Put together by Dan Hawcutt, senior lecturer and consultant in paediatric pharmacology at the University of Liverpool and Alder Hey, the video was shared in a post by Breckland Council via Twitter.
It read: “Is your child worried or anxious at the moment about Covid 19? Here’s a great video to help explain Covid 19 and how we can all stop the spread of the virus #ThankYouNHS.”
The council shared it as part of its efforts to update residents about services, support and advice.
