GCSE and A-level exams to be delayed by three weeks

This year's GCSE and A-level exams were cancelled in March due to coronavirus school closures. The exams will go ahead in 2021, but three weeks later than usual. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Norfolk’s GCSE and A-level students will have three extra weeks to catch up on their learning before next year’s exams.

Gavin Williamson, education secretary, has announced the delay for England’s secondary schools and sixth-form colleges in order to give students extra time to study following this year’s school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the exams, which usually begin in May, will be delayed to June and July - apart from the English and maths GCSEs which will take place before the half-term.

GCSE and A-level results will be given out to students in the same week in August following the change, Mr Williamson announced.

It comes after education unions warned last week that moving the timing of exams back slightly was unlikely to make any significant difference to the varied learning experiences students have had this year.