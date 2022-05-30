'Like Fawtly Towers' - Concern as academy trust replaces school's governors

An academy trust has been accused of "ripping the community ethos from education" after disbanding the board of governors at one of its schools.

The Evolution Academy Trust, which runs 12 schools around the region, wrote to parents and governors at Wensum Junior School last week to inform them the body would be replaced with a "transition board".

It said this move was necessary due to "challenges" the Norwich school faces and that it would be a "temporary measure".

Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of the trust, said: "This is temporary until the objectives are achieved - typically, this can be from six to 18 months - anything longer would be very rare.

"One of the key objectives of this board is to re-build a governing body."

The move has prompted suggestions that the school is trying to suppress the voice of parent governors and sparked fears that the governing bodies of other schools may suffer the same fate.

But Ms Holzer said: "The same approach would be taken if another of our schools were in challenging circumstances, but no other transition boards are planned at this time."

One former trust governor, who did not wish to be named, said: "It is like Fawlty Towers - just as Basil would be much happier with no guests it feels the trust would love it if there were no staff, parents, governors or children to question them."

Another said: "I'm extremely worried that the parent and community voice is being removed from schools across the Trust."

A current governor at another EAT school said: "Amazing schools are being sold down the river by a trust which thinks nothing of ripping the community ethos from education just to avoid questioning from parents.

"We have been cynically misled at every single stage of this. I worry that this is just the beginning of removing parent and community say about how EAT schools are run across the city and beyond."

In the letter to parents, Ms Holzer added: "We know that change is worrying and we also know that good communication can help alleviate fears and worries and we aim to get this right for you and your children, both in communication and ensuring a good quality education for your child."



