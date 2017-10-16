The 49 Norfolk schools rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images Getty Images

Ofsted inspectors have highlighted dozens of schools across Norfolk which need to make improvements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nine secondary schools, 35 primary schools and five independent schools in Norfolk rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire Nine secondary schools, 35 primary schools and five independent schools in Norfolk rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

There are a total of 49 across the county - or just outside Norfolk but draw pupils from inside the county - that have been rated as either 'Inadequate' or 'Requires Improvement' following Ofsted inspections.

What does being put into ‘special measures’ mean? Schools that have been put into special measures are presented with an action plan by the local authority - detailing key areas they need to develop in order to leave the category. The monitoring of the action plan then passes to Her Majesty’s Inspectors who visit the school typically once a term for one to two days to evaluate progress. Once HMI are satisfied that the action plan has been completed and all points satisfactorily addressed, then they will go back to Ofsted and ask them to schedule another inspection. If Ofsted agree with HMI’s judgment, the school is then removed from the special measures category.

They include nine secondary schools, 35 primary schools and five independent schools. We have not included special schools or pupil referral units in the round-up.

Ofsted may monitor schools it judges ‘requires improvement’ and its inspectors will usually do a full re-inspection within 30 months. Picture: Ofsted may monitor schools it judges ‘requires improvement’ and its inspectors will usually do a full re-inspection within 30 months. Picture:

There are four levels of Ofsted rating, consisting of 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.

Schools rated as 'Inadequate' are usually either categorised as having 'serious weaknesses' or are placed in special measures.

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

All Saints Academy

Wretton Road, Stoke Ferry, King's Lynn, PE33 9QJ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 22 2017

Antingham and Southrepps Primary School

Lower Street, Southrepps, NR11 8UG

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: October 16 2017

Bawdeswell Community Primary School

Fakenham Road, Bawdeswell, Dereham, NR20 4RR

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: February 6 2020

The Bishop's Church of England Primary Academy

Canterbury Way, Thetford, IP24 1EB

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: November 27 2019

Blenheim Park Academy

Lancaster Road, Sculthorpe, Fakenham, NR21 7PX

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: February 12 2020

Cobholm Primary Academy

Mill Road, Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0BA

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: February 26 2018

Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy

Rider Haggard Way, Ditchingham, NR35 2RE

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: March 6 2019

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0ER

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: February 26 2020

Garboldisham Church Primary School

Church Road, Garboldisham, IP22 2SE

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: January 13 2020

Great Dunham Primary School

Litcham Road, Great Dunham, King's Lynn, PE32 2LQ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: March 28 2019

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3DT

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: January 15 2020

Hilgay Riverside Academy

Church View, Hilgay, Downham Market, PE38 0JL

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 12 2018

Hingham Primary School

Hardingham Street, Hingham, NR9 4JB

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 13 2019

Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School

School Road, Marshland St James, Wisbech, PE14 8EY

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 5 2018

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy

School Road, Middleton, King's Lynn, PE32 1SA

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: October 28 2019

Necton VA Primary School

School Road, Necton, Swaffham, PE37 8HT

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: December 5 2017

The Norman Church of England Primary School

School Lane, Northwold, Thetford, IP26 5NB

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 4 2019

North Elmham CEVA Primary School

Holt Road, North Elmham, Dereham, NR20 5JS

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 24 2019

Parker's Church of England Primary School

Pound Hill, Saham Toney, Thetford, IP25 7HP

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: November 30 2018

Robert Kett Primary School

Hewitts Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0LS

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 15 2018

Roydon Primary School

Manor Road, Roydon, Diss, IP22 5QU

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: February 24 2020

Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School

School Road, Runcton Holme, King's Lynn, PE33 0EL

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: July 19 2019

Sedgeford Primary School

Ringstead Road, Sedgeford, Hunstanton, PE36 5NQ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: July 22 2019

Southtown Primary School

Tamworth Lane, Southtown, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0HJ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: January 6 2020

Sporle Church of England Primary Academy

The Street, Sporle, King's Lynn, PE32 2DR

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: October 31 2018

St Edmund's Academy

Kilhams Way, King's Lynn, PE30 2HU

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: October 11 2019

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School

East Anglian Way, Gorleston, NR31 6QY

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: February 12 2019

St Michael's Church of England VA Primary and Nursery School

School House Lane, Blickling Road, Aylsham, NR11 6EX

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 21 2019

Tuckswood Academy

Tuckswood Centre, Tuckswood, Norwich, NR4 6BP

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: March 27 2018

Valley Primary Academy

Gentry Place, Norwich, NR5 8XZ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 11 2019

Walpole Highway Primary School

School Road, Walpole Highway, Wisbech, PE14 7QQ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: March 11 2019

Wayland Junior Academy Watton

Brandon Road, Watton, IP25 6AL

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: December 19 2019

Weeting Church of England Primary School

Main Road, Weeting, Brandon, IP27 0QQ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 17 2019

Wormegay Church of England Primary School

Stoke Road, Wormegay, King's Lynn, PE33 0RN

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: February 13 2020

Wroughton Junior Academy

Burgh Road, Gorleston, NR31 8BD

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: December 16 2019

Yaxham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Norwich Road, Yaxham, Dereham, NR19 1RU

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 13 2019

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Acle Academy

South Walsham Road, Acle, NR13 3ER

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: July 8 2019

City Academy Norwich

299 Bluebell Road, Norwich, NR4 7LP

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: July 17 2019

King Edward VII Academy

Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, PE30 2QB

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: December 10 2019

King's Lynn Academy

Queen Mary Road, King's Lynn, PE30 4QG

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 5 2018

The Nicholas Hamond Academy

Brandon Road, Swaffham, PE37 7DZ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: January 10 2018

The Open Academy

Salhouse Road, Norwich, NR7 9DL

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: December 3 2018

Sewell Park Academy

St Clement's Hill, Norwich, NR3 4BX

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: July 5 2018

Smithdon High School

Downs Road, Hunstanton, PE36 5HY

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 4 2019

Wayland Academy Norfolk

Merton Road, Watton, Thetford, IP25 6BA

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: June 19 2019

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

All Saints School

School Road, Lessingham, Stalham, NR12 0DJ

Rating: Inadequate

Latest report: May 8 2019

Future Education

Motum Road, Norwich, NR5 8EG

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 19 2019

Include Schools Norfolk

Hurricane Way, Norwich, NR6 6HE

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: November 12 2019

Kingsbrook School

Southburgh, Thetford, IP25 7TJ

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: October 2 2019

The Stables

The Old Rectory, Old Rectory Road, Brumstead, NR12 9EU

Rating: Requires Improvement

Latest report: October 8 2019

* All information correct on ofsted.gov.uk at time of writing. Click on link to see full reports.