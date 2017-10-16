The 49 Norfolk schools rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted
PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 March 2020
Ofsted inspectors have highlighted dozens of schools across Norfolk which need to make improvements.
There are a total of 49 across the county - or just outside Norfolk but draw pupils from inside the county - that have been rated as either 'Inadequate' or 'Requires Improvement' following Ofsted inspections.
What does being put into ‘special measures’ mean?
Schools that have been put into special measures are presented with an action plan by the local authority - detailing key areas they need to develop in order to leave the category.
The monitoring of the action plan then passes to Her Majesty’s Inspectors who visit the school typically once a term for one to two days to evaluate progress.
Once HMI are satisfied that the action plan has been completed and all points satisfactorily addressed, then they will go back to Ofsted and ask them to schedule another inspection.
If Ofsted agree with HMI’s judgment, the school is then removed from the special measures category.
They include nine secondary schools, 35 primary schools and five independent schools. We have not included special schools or pupil referral units in the round-up.
There are four levels of Ofsted rating, consisting of 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.
Schools rated as 'Inadequate' are usually either categorised as having 'serious weaknesses' or are placed in special measures.
PRIMARY SCHOOLS
All Saints Academy
Wretton Road, Stoke Ferry, King's Lynn, PE33 9QJ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 22 2017
Antingham and Southrepps Primary School
Lower Street, Southrepps, NR11 8UG
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: October 16 2017
Bawdeswell Community Primary School
Fakenham Road, Bawdeswell, Dereham, NR20 4RR
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: February 6 2020
The Bishop's Church of England Primary Academy
Canterbury Way, Thetford, IP24 1EB
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: November 27 2019
Blenheim Park Academy
Lancaster Road, Sculthorpe, Fakenham, NR21 7PX
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: February 12 2020
Cobholm Primary Academy
Mill Road, Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0BA
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: February 26 2018
Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy
Rider Haggard Way, Ditchingham, NR35 2RE
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: March 6 2019
Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy
Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0ER
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: February 26 2020
Garboldisham Church Primary School
Church Road, Garboldisham, IP22 2SE
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: January 13 2020
Great Dunham Primary School
Litcham Road, Great Dunham, King's Lynn, PE32 2LQ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: March 28 2019
Great Yarmouth Primary Academy
Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3DT
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: January 15 2020
Hilgay Riverside Academy
Church View, Hilgay, Downham Market, PE38 0JL
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 12 2018
Hingham Primary School
Hardingham Street, Hingham, NR9 4JB
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 13 2019
Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School
School Road, Marshland St James, Wisbech, PE14 8EY
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 5 2018
Middleton Church of England Primary Academy
School Road, Middleton, King's Lynn, PE32 1SA
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: October 28 2019
Necton VA Primary School
School Road, Necton, Swaffham, PE37 8HT
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: December 5 2017
The Norman Church of England Primary School
School Lane, Northwold, Thetford, IP26 5NB
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 4 2019
North Elmham CEVA Primary School
Holt Road, North Elmham, Dereham, NR20 5JS
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 24 2019
Parker's Church of England Primary School
Pound Hill, Saham Toney, Thetford, IP25 7HP
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: November 30 2018
Robert Kett Primary School
Hewitts Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0LS
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 15 2018
Roydon Primary School
Manor Road, Roydon, Diss, IP22 5QU
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: February 24 2020
Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School
School Road, Runcton Holme, King's Lynn, PE33 0EL
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: July 19 2019
Sedgeford Primary School
Ringstead Road, Sedgeford, Hunstanton, PE36 5NQ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: July 22 2019
Southtown Primary School
Tamworth Lane, Southtown, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0HJ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: January 6 2020
Sporle Church of England Primary Academy
The Street, Sporle, King's Lynn, PE32 2DR
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: October 31 2018
St Edmund's Academy
Kilhams Way, King's Lynn, PE30 2HU
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: October 11 2019
St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School
East Anglian Way, Gorleston, NR31 6QY
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: February 12 2019
St Michael's Church of England VA Primary and Nursery School
School House Lane, Blickling Road, Aylsham, NR11 6EX
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 21 2019
Tuckswood Academy
Tuckswood Centre, Tuckswood, Norwich, NR4 6BP
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: March 27 2018
Valley Primary Academy
Gentry Place, Norwich, NR5 8XZ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 11 2019
Walpole Highway Primary School
School Road, Walpole Highway, Wisbech, PE14 7QQ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: March 11 2019
Wayland Junior Academy Watton
Brandon Road, Watton, IP25 6AL
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: December 19 2019
Weeting Church of England Primary School
Main Road, Weeting, Brandon, IP27 0QQ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 17 2019
Wormegay Church of England Primary School
Stoke Road, Wormegay, King's Lynn, PE33 0RN
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: February 13 2020
Wroughton Junior Academy
Burgh Road, Gorleston, NR31 8BD
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: December 16 2019
Yaxham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Norwich Road, Yaxham, Dereham, NR19 1RU
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 13 2019
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Acle Academy
South Walsham Road, Acle, NR13 3ER
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: July 8 2019
City Academy Norwich
299 Bluebell Road, Norwich, NR4 7LP
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: July 17 2019
King Edward VII Academy
Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, PE30 2QB
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: December 10 2019
King's Lynn Academy
Queen Mary Road, King's Lynn, PE30 4QG
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 5 2018
The Nicholas Hamond Academy
Brandon Road, Swaffham, PE37 7DZ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: January 10 2018
The Open Academy
Salhouse Road, Norwich, NR7 9DL
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: December 3 2018
Sewell Park Academy
St Clement's Hill, Norwich, NR3 4BX
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: July 5 2018
Smithdon High School
Downs Road, Hunstanton, PE36 5HY
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 4 2019
Wayland Academy Norfolk
Merton Road, Watton, Thetford, IP25 6BA
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: June 19 2019
INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
All Saints School
School Road, Lessingham, Stalham, NR12 0DJ
Rating: Inadequate
Latest report: May 8 2019
Future Education
Motum Road, Norwich, NR5 8EG
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 19 2019
Include Schools Norfolk
Hurricane Way, Norwich, NR6 6HE
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: November 12 2019
Kingsbrook School
Southburgh, Thetford, IP25 7TJ
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: October 2 2019
The Stables
The Old Rectory, Old Rectory Road, Brumstead, NR12 9EU
Rating: Requires Improvement
Latest report: October 8 2019
* All information correct on ofsted.gov.uk at time of writing. Click on link to see full reports.