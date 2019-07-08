School which taught Prince William and David Cameron opens doors to state-educated Norfolk boys
Eton College
The school which educated famous Brits from David Cameron and Prince William to Hugh Laurie is offering boys from Norfolk the chance to attend.
Eton College has launched The Orwell Award, a new sixth form programme targeted at boys with academic ability who may have been "held back by circumstance".
Unlike previous scholarship programmes it will not only be offered to those with the highest grades.
Instead, applicants will be assessed on ability and criteria such as: attending a school in special measures or judged to require improvement by Ofsted; if they are from a disadvantaged background or are a looked after child; or if they are in the first generation of their family to go to university.
Up to 12 free sixth form places will be offered each year as Orwell Awards - covering boarding and allowances - to year 11 boys studying in non-selective state schools in the UK.
Simon Henderson, headmaster at Eton College, said: "We are not targeting boys who will do well anyway. We're looking for applicants with vigour, talent and industry who, without proper support, will not be prepared for or even apply to the country's top universities."
Approximately 5pc of Eton's current students are from state schools and around 80 are exempt from its £40,000-a-year fees.