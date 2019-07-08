Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

School which taught Prince William and David Cameron opens doors to state-educated Norfolk boys

08 July, 2019 - 06:00
Eton College is offering boys from state schools the chance to secure a fee-free sixth form education through its new Orwell Award - which is not just open to those with the highest grades but also to boys who may not have the chance to fulfil their potential at other schools. Picture: Eton College

Eton College is offering boys from state schools the chance to secure a fee-free sixth form education through its new Orwell Award - which is not just open to those with the highest grades but also to boys who may not have the chance to fulfil their potential at other schools. Picture: Eton College

Eton College

The school which educated famous Brits from David Cameron and Prince William to Hugh Laurie is offering boys from Norfolk the chance to attend.

Eton College is offering boys from state schools the chance to secure a fee-free sixth form education through its new Orwell Award - which is not just open to those with the highest grades but also to boys who may not have the chance to fulfil their potential at other schools. Picture: Eton CollegeEton College is offering boys from state schools the chance to secure a fee-free sixth form education through its new Orwell Award - which is not just open to those with the highest grades but also to boys who may not have the chance to fulfil their potential at other schools. Picture: Eton College

Eton College has launched The Orwell Award, a new sixth form programme targeted at boys with academic ability who may have been "held back by circumstance".

Unlike previous scholarship programmes it will not only be offered to those with the highest grades.

You may also want to watch:

Instead, applicants will be assessed on ability and criteria such as: attending a school in special measures or judged to require improvement by Ofsted; if they are from a disadvantaged background or are a looked after child; or if they are in the first generation of their family to go to university.

Up to 12 free sixth form places will be offered each year as Orwell Awards - covering boarding and allowances - to year 11 boys studying in non-selective state schools in the UK.

Simon Henderson, headmaster at Eton College, said: "We are not targeting boys who will do well anyway. We're looking for applicants with vigour, talent and industry who, without proper support, will not be prepared for or even apply to the country's top universities."

Approximately 5pc of Eton's current students are from state schools and around 80 are exempt from its £40,000-a-year fees.

Most Read

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Most Read

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Raising a toast to heroes on VE Day’s 75th anniversary

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUM

‘It’s going to make it easy for people coming in here’ - team spirit will help new boys settle, says City ace

Norwich City held a signing session at Jarrold Intersport Norwich on the same day that the club's new home kit for the 2019-20 season went on sale, with Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean (pictured) meeting fans Picture: David Freezer/Archant

Revealed: How deprivation affects education for children in Norfolk

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth, with pupils. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

My Norwich City Story #3: Jon Newsome – in his own words

My Norwich City Story #3 - with former captain, Jon Newsome. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists