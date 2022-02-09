School signs to urge engine switch off to protect children's lungs

Will, aged eight, has come up with this design urging drivers outside schools not to idle their engines. - Credit: Norwich Green Party

Road signs designed by children, urging drivers to switch off their engines while idling, are to be put in place near three schools.

Signs will be put up near Avenue Junior School, Recreation Road Infant School and Parkside School, after the county councillor for the area secured money to pay for them.

All Norfolk county councillors are entitled to use part of a pot of County Hall money to tackle traffic issues in their ward, and Paul Neale, Green county councillor for Nelson, decided to use his for the signs.

Green county councillor Paul Neale. - Credit: Norwich Green Party

He said: "A resident living near the schools made the suggestion to have new signs and as local councillors, we promised to follow up on it.

"As a county councillor, I can choose how a small budget is spent to improve traffic issues in my ward.

"I want to use it to clean up the air outside our schools, as sadly, the exposure of children to air pollution is associated with a lack of alertness and concentration, as well as bronchitis, stunted lung development, and an increased risk of long-term conditions including asthma and other respiratory diseases.

"It's vital that children can walk to and from school safely, and that includes not having to breathe polluted air."

Children are being invited to design the signs which would be put up.

Mr Neale said entries should be strong, bold pictures, A4 size, without shading, using only black, white, red and yellow, and including the words ‘No idling: keep our air clean’.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to getting some great pictures from children to choose from.

"I hope it will make motorists think twice and turn off their engines.

"It's ideal if children can walk to school but if not possible, the less pollution from the school run, the better."

Pictures can be sent as emails to paul.neale.cllr@norfolk.gov.uk by Tuesday, February 15.

Entrants should include an email address, telephone number and child’s name and age.

Several designs will be chosen for use in the area.

Green city councillors have previously called for a ban on traffic from outside Norwich schools at peak times of the day - to prevent children's lungs being damaged by pollution.