Almost half of Norfolk children waiting too long for special needs plans

Norfolk County Council has improved its performance over education, health and care plans, but is still below the national average and its own targets. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Almost half of Norfolk children with special educational needs and disabilities are still having to wait too long to get vital plans in place for their futures - but there has been a significant improvement.

Norfolk County Council was criticised by watchdogs in 2020 over the amount of time it was taking to get education, health and care plans (EHCP) in place.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission raised "significant concerns about the effectiveness" in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services in Norfolk.

They were concerned EHCPs - a formal acknowledgment of a child's special educational needs and disabilities which lays out the support they need - were not being completed within 20 weeks.

In 2019, the Local Government Ombudsman rebuked the council over its provision for children with special educational needs, when 11 complaints were upheld by the watchdog.

When Ofsted inspected in March 2020, just eight per cent of EHCPs were completed within the required 20 week timescale.

But at a meeting of the council's people and communities select committee on Friday (January 21) councillors were told the figure was now much improved, with 54pc now completed within 20 weeks.

Michael Bateman, assistant director at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Michael Bateman, assistant director for SEND strategic improvement and early effectiveness, said, while the national average for 2021 was not yet available, it was likely to be around 58pc, slightly down on last year.

While that means Norfolk remains below the national average and missed its own 60pc target, Mr Bateman said: "From where we were, the improvement is significant and we are confident that will be recognised by Ofsted when they return later this year."

Labour county councillor Brenda Jones said: "I'm sure this is not what you mean, but you seem to be saying our figures do not seem so bad anymore because everyone has got worse?"

Labour county councillor Brenda Jones. - Credit: Labour Party

Mr Bateman said: "I am certainly not trying to compare us to the lowest common denominator.

"We were trying to achieve 60pc by the end of 2021 and we have clearly fallen short of that, although there has been significant improvement.

"We are not trying to achieve the national average and to be happy with that. Our efforts are to ensure all the plans are completed in time and to increase our efforts to do that."