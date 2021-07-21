New headteacher promises ‘strong drive’ to turn around ‘inadequate’ school

Published: 1:30 PM July 21, 2021

The new headteacher of a Norfolk primary school judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted has promised to continue improvements to address failings in pupils' education.

Craig Honey has been appointed the new permanent principal at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth.

Originally from New Zealand, Mr Honey, who will take over from September, replacing Sashi Siva, who has held the role on an interim basis, has lived in the Great Yarmouth area for more than 18 years.

Currently deputy headteacher at North Denes Primary School, he helped to reorganise the school from a junior into a primary, adding a nursery, and was integral in supporting the school to secure a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Craig Honey is currently deputy headteacher at North Denes Primary School, working with headteacher Debbie Whiting. - Credit: North Denes Primary School

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy has received three positive Ofsted monitoring reports in the past 12 months after a full inspection in January 2020 rated its provision “inadequate”.

Inspectors had found that the school did not “provide pupils with an adequate quality of education and that the curriculum was “poorly planned”.

Mr Honey said he was confident of building on the school’s latest remote monitoring inspection, carried out in May, that said significant progress had been made.

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth has been praised by Ofsted for taking effective action to address failings. - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I have a strong drive to improve the life chances of our pupils and believe this is best delivered through a commitment to improving standards, maintaining high expectations and outcomes for teaching and learning, and creating an inspiring learning environment for staff and pupils to thrive.

“I’m determined to continue the positive momentum created by Sashi and the team, and to work with the entire community to take the school to exciting new heights.”

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy year 6 pupils in 2018. - Credit: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academ

Jane Nolan, director of primary and SEND at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Craig into Ormiston Academies Trust, and are confident he will do a fantastic job in building upon the school’s positive upwards trajectory.

“We would like to thank Sashi Siva for her hard work in acting as interim principal at the school, and more broadly to the entire school community, who have rallied together throughout a challenging year and helped to ensure that every student received the high-quality support they needed.”