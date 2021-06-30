‘Inadequate’ school praised for making ‘rapid’ improvements

Published: 3:22 PM June 30, 2021

A Norfolk primary school has been praised by Ofsted for making rapid improvements to address failings in pupils' education.

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth has received its third positive Ofsted report in the past 12 months following a full inspection in January 2020 that rated its provision “inadequate”.

Inspectors had found that the school did not “provide pupils with an adequate quality of education and that the curriculum was “poorly planned”.

Following the latest remote monitoring inspection, carried out in early May, an Ofsted report said significant progress had been made.

The wider curriculum was now “well-planned”, with inspectors noting in particular the “ambitious” French curriculum; pupil enjoyment of science lessons including practical experiments, and the teaching of PE focusing on the theory behind the sport, as well as how to play well.

“Improvements to the curriculum have been made at pace. All subject curriculum plans have been rewritten and implemented,” said Ofsted inspector Liz Smith.

“A sharper focus on identifying what pupils need to know and remember is helping pupils’ confidence with their learning,” she added.

Inspectors said “weaknesses remain” in the education of pupils with SEND.

“Although curriculum leaders have adapted curriculum plans and staff have undertaken training, this work is still in its infancy throughout the school,” they added.

However, Ofsted praised the quality of education being delivered in the academy’s SEND Resource Base.

Jane Nolan, director of primary and SEND for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “We are really pleased that Ofsted has recognised the strong and rapid improvements that have already been achieved at the academy since the previous inspection, alongside our ambitious action plans to support its continued positive trajectory.

“There is of course a lot more work to do, and we will be continuing to work tirelessly to drive standards and make further improvements, but the report demonstrates the progress made, and the bright future ahead for the academy, its pupils, staff and the wider community.”

Interim principal Sashi Siva, who joined the school in September, said the report demonstrated “how hard our school community is working to deliver the best possible education and opportunities to the children we support.”