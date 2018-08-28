Search

Education charity’s programme aims to find teachers from industry for Norfolk schools

PUBLISHED: 14:56 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 08 November 2018

An educational charity which helps to recruit teachers from industry is expanding into East Anglia. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An educational charity which helps recruit professionals into teaching is expanding its programme into East Anglia.

Now Teach is aiming to recruit 120 trainee teachers nationally in 2018/19 in subjects where there are shortages of teaching staff such as science, mathematics and modern foreign languages.

The programme in East Anglia will be delivered with the Inspiration Trust and will focus on finding teachers for “priority subjects” at schools in and around Norwich.

Now Teach co-founder and chief executive Katie Waldegrave said: “After a successful start in London and Hastings we are convinced that expanding the programme will achieve similar results in the East Anglia. Bringing experienced people into schools not only provides students with a great teacher, but also brings a new perspective into the classroom and school from people who’ve spent much of their career in another field.”

