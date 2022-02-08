New school opens in Ghana... thanks to an EDP reader

Kashengu pupils being taught in new classroom. - Credit: Lynne Symonds

A new primary school has been built in Ghana thanks to the generosity of an EDP reader.

A regular reader, who has asked to remain anonymous, read about the work of the Norfolk-based charity the Wulugu Project and was keen to support it in remembrance of and as a lasting memorial to a family member.

The donor paid for a complete school with desks at Kanshegu, donating more than £50,000.

The new school in the 8,000-people village was officially opened on February, 7 - Credit: Lynne Symonds

Wulugu Project co-ordinator and honorary Mamprusi tribal chief Lynne Symonds said: “Truthfully, this would probably not have happened without the EDP writing about our work to bring better education to children in impoverished villages.

"This will transform lives.

"It will ensure that girls as well as boys are educated to a level that will open opportunities for earning a living instead of being sold as a wife at 13.”

Lynne Symonds chief of a tribe of one million people in Ghana. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The new school in the 8,000-people village was officially opened on February, 7 amongst huge celebrations.

“Villagers live in extreme deprivation and poverty, working as peasant farmers or in petty trading," Ms Symonds said.

"The village had only a makeshift shelter as a school. Most of the pupils had lessons under the trees.

Kanshegu first day back to new school. - Credit: Lynne Symonds

"The eight teachers have done what they can to overcome the problems, but morale and motivation were understandably low and during the long rainy season and when the sun was unbearable or the winds destructive there were no lessons.

Kanshegu first day back to new school. - Credit: Lynne Symonds

"The building of the school will impact on the whole community and its effects will be felt for generations in Kanshegu and 12 nearby communities,” she added.

Ms Symonds, a former teacher from Hethersett, founded the Wulugu Project in 1993. It has since has won many awards for tackling slavery and racism.

It has built or substantially repaired more than 100 schools, hostels for girls and toilet blocks.

To help slow Covid spread, it has drilled almost 50 boreholes, bringing the first ever clean water to well over 100 villages.

Kanshegu with no classroom. - Credit: Lynne Symonds

It receives no funding from the government or larger charities.

“Our amazing track record is thanks to thoughtful, caring people like the family that made it possible to build Kanshegu School,” Ms Symonds said.

Kanshegu new primary school sign. - Credit: Lynne Symonds

There is long list of schools to build and repair and Ms Symonds would love to hear from anyone interested in contributing to the charity’s work.

She can be contacted via the website www.wulugu.co.uk or on 01603 810748.