Need help with home-schooling? Education pages launched in EDP with Twinkl

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Parents and children struggling with home-schooling during lockdown will be able to benefit from a free resource to be included in our papers.

The Eastern Daily Press and Twinkl, an online education hub, has announced a new partnership to start from Monday April 20.

In our papers, every day from Monday to Friday, two-pages will be dedicated to engaging educational tools and worksheets from Twinkl to ease the pressure of teaching from home.

It will cover a wide-range of subjects from the arts to science suitable for different ages, as well as handy parent’s packs which will be brimming with tips and ideas to make education fun.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: “I know from first-hand experience that it can be hard to come up with ideas to keep your children engaged during home-schooling and I hope this will help parents looking for inspiration.

“I’m delighted we have teamed up with Twinkl for this project.”

On Twinkl, all resources are created by qualified teachers with some learning packs tailored to a number of curriculums, including the UK national curriculum.

They provide entire schemes of work, lesson planning and assessment through to online educational games and augmented reality.

A spokesperson for Twinkl said: “As it stands, Twinkl has offered codes to over 250 countries and regions around the world to support teachers, parents and carers as schools close or prepare to close as a result of coronavirus. The aim is to reach and support as many people as possible and the team is continuing to contact people with information and codes, as well as appealing to others to help spread the word.

“Therefore, Twinkl is delighted to have been asked to have its resources included in the Eastern Daily Press and hopes that these activities will go some way towards supporting readers during this time.”

Twinkl, which was founded by teachers Susie Seaton and property lawyer Jonathan Seaton in 2010, now has more than half a million learning activities.

They were inspired to create Twinkl, which began life in the back bedroom in their home, after Mrs Seaton had difficulty finding a credible source for learning.

For more information on Twinkl visit www.twinkl.co.uk