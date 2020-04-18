Search

Advanced search

Need help with home-schooling? Education pages launched in EDP with Twinkl

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 April 2020

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Parents and children struggling with home-schooling during lockdown will be able to benefit from a free resource to be included in our papers.

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/GlobalStockThe EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/GlobalStock

The Eastern Daily Press and Twinkl, an online education hub, has announced a new partnership to start from Monday April 20.

In our papers, every day from Monday to Friday, two-pages will be dedicated to engaging educational tools and worksheets from Twinkl to ease the pressure of teaching from home.

It will cover a wide-range of subjects from the arts to science suitable for different ages, as well as handy parent’s packs which will be brimming with tips and ideas to make education fun.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: “I know from first-hand experience that it can be hard to come up with ideas to keep your children engaged during home-schooling and I hope this will help parents looking for inspiration.

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/MIND_AND_IThe EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/MIND_AND_I

“I’m delighted we have teamed up with Twinkl for this project.”

On Twinkl, all resources are created by qualified teachers with some learning packs tailored to a number of curriculums, including the UK national curriculum.

They provide entire schemes of work, lesson planning and assessment through to online educational games and augmented reality.

A spokesperson for Twinkl said: “As it stands, Twinkl has offered codes to over 250 countries and regions around the world to support teachers, parents and carers as schools close or prepare to close as a result of coronavirus. The aim is to reach and support as many people as possible and the team is continuing to contact people with information and codes, as well as appealing to others to help spread the word.

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/MaskaRadThe EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/MaskaRad

“Therefore, Twinkl is delighted to have been asked to have its resources included in the Eastern Daily Press and hopes that these activities will go some way towards supporting readers during this time.”

Twinkl, which was founded by teachers Susie Seaton and property lawyer Jonathan Seaton in 2010, now has more than half a million learning activities.

They were inspired to create Twinkl, which began life in the back bedroom in their home, after Mrs Seaton had difficulty finding a credible source for learning.

For more information on Twinkl visit www.twinkl.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Five more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Two more people have died from Covid-19 at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

James Debbage from Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop said the future after coronavirus was unclear. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk woman in finals for Young Slimmer of the Year after losing 7st

Faith Bodenham, who has lost more than 7st Picture: Submitted

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Need help with home-schooling? Education pages launched in EDP with Twinkl

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Not Alone: Keeping an eye on mental health of children during lockdown

Miranda Avery from Cringleford Crackerjacks Pre-School teaches mindfulness to children Picture: Miranda Avery

‘Remarkable’ - Woman’s incredible 13 stone weight loss journey praised by Strictly winner

A woman who lost nearly 14 stone in weight in just a few months has been praised by an Olympic gymnast for her ‘remarkable’ journey. Photo: Wikicommons / Slimming World

Tens of thousands of pounds in grants for Norfolk churches

St Peter's Church, Merton, has been given a £10,000 grant. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24