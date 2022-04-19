Inspectors hail 'life-changing' impact of special boarding school

A boarding school in Norwich which teaches children with social, emotional and mental health needs has earned top praise from regulators again.

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy, which offers residential places to up to 24 children, has retained its 'outstanding' status with watchdog Ofsted.

Inspectors described the school's impact on its pupils as "life-changing", while heaping praise on its teachers as "excellent role models who treat children with dignity and respect".

Executive headteacher Keith Bates said: "The boys who come to Eaton Hall often come from difficult social and educational backgrounds.

"Our residential provision ensures that they experience emotional containment, stability and continuity, in some cases for the first time in their lives.

"It can be tough work so it's great to see the efforts and achievements of the team shining through in the inspection report."

Don Evans, chief executive of the Boudica Schools Trust, of which the school is part, said: "I am delighted the hard work, dedication and commitment of an amazing staff team has been recognised."



