Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Under-fire college still has room to improve, inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 17:29 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 14 May 2019

Jane Townsend, principal of Easton and Otley College, has said the college is continuing to strive for improvements following its first monitoring visit since Ofsted ranked it 'inadequate' for the second time in November 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jane Townsend, principal of Easton and Otley College, has said the college is continuing to strive for improvements following its first monitoring visit since Ofsted ranked it 'inadequate' for the second time in November 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An under-fire college has been told further improvements must be made following its fifth Ofsted visit in 18 months.

An aerial view of the Easton and Otley College Easton campus, outside Norwich. Picture: ARCHANTAn aerial view of the Easton and Otley College Easton campus, outside Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

Inspectors said leaders at Easton and Otley College had implemented measures to improve the quality and consistency of teaching and boost student outcomes, but there was more work to do to ensure the measures had a positive impact.

Their comments came after a monitoring visit to the college in late March, the first since it was ranked "inadequate" for the second time by Ofsted in November 2018.

The report said the quality of teaching, learning and assessment had been adversely affected by difficulties in recruiting "suitably trained and skilled staff", with courses such as construction, engineering and agriculture being supported by agency staff.

Teachers were said to have higher expectations of students in their practical work than in their classroom-based learning, while lesson planning and teaching were not considered sufficiently challenging for students and assessments were not always used effectively to track their progress.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Education watchdog says college could face third 'inadequate' judgement

Inspectors said catch-up sessions had been put in place to help raise the attainment of current pupils before their exams, while measures taken to improve students' attendance were working, with levels up year on year.

But students' English and maths learning was said to need further improvement and the report listed staffing and timetabling for the subjects as a priority in the new academic year.

Ofsted said the college had committed resources to staff development including the introduction of advanced teaching and learning coaches. Since November it has also bolstered its senior team by appointing two new governors and an interim deputy principal.

Jane Townsend, Easton and Otley College principal, said: "We are making and taking appropriate and suitable actions in terms of all the themes discussed in this report and I am pleased that Ofsted has identified that we have put in place relevant strategies to help demonstrate the positive impact of our work.

"We know that we are good in many areas of our provision at the moment and we are confident that the results of our full inspection later in the year will help prove that our journey towards excellence is being realised."

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists