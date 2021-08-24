News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ofsted praises Easton College in first inspection since merger

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:45 PM August 24, 2021   
Agricultural engineering students and lecturer at Easton College.

Agricultural engineering students and lecturer at Easton College. - Credit: David Kirkham

An agricultural college that was previously told to make improvements by Ofsted has been praised in its first inspection since a merger with City College Norwich.

Easton College, which specialises in land-based courses including agriculture, horticulture, animal and equine studies, has been rated ‘good’ for the experiences and progress of its students in residential accommodation.

Easton College, which includes residential accommodation for students.

Easton College, which includes residential accommodation for students. - Credit: David Kirkham

The inspection is the first since the college demerged with Otley College, near Ipswich, having been told to make improvements to the “quality and consistency of teaching”.

In January 2020 it joined forces with City College Norwich and Paston College, in North Walsham.

Corrienne Peasgood

Corrienne Peasgood OBE, principal of Easton College, City College Norwich and Paston College. - Credit: New Anglia LEP

The latest Ofsted report praised the "ambitious" new leadership, adding: “Young people said that they are well looked after and that the staff understand them and know their interests.”

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of the merged colleges, said: “We are really proud to have had this positive feedback and are continuing to make improvements to all aspects of the student experience.”

