Final chance to comment on plans to split up college

Easton College, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Time is running out for people to have their say on the break-up of Easton and Otley College.

Jane Townsend, principal of Easton and Otley College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A consultation on the college's proposed split and merger with two other further education colleges is due to end at midnight today (October 1).

The merger was recommended by the further education commissioner (FEC) after the college was ranked inadequate by Ofsted for a second time in October 2018.

Under the proposals, which were announced in June and have been up for public consultation throughout September, the Easton campus would merge with City College Norwich and the Otley campus with Suffolk New College in Ipswich.

An alternative bid - supported by some governors - was put forward by the University of East Anglia, but the FEC recommended City College as the Norfolk merger partner.

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend believes the merger will help to strengthen land-based education and industry in East Anglia.

Parents, staff, local employers and the wider community have been invited to have their say in the consultation.