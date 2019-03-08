Search

Four new schools for children with special needs set to open in region

PUBLISHED: 10:56 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 March 2019

The government has announced four new special schools will open in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to support children with complex needs. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has announced four new special schools will open in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to support children with complex needs. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New schools for children with special educational needs or at risk of exclusion are set to open in East Anglia.

Education secretary Damian Hinds on a visit to City College Norwich in 2018. Photo: Neil DidsburyEducation secretary Damian Hinds on a visit to City College Norwich in 2018. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex will all get new schools under the government scheme to improve education for children who face “additional challenges” in mainstream education.

As part of the initiative 37 new special free schools and two alternative provision free schools will be opened around the country, providing 3,500 new school places.

The four special free schools in the East of England will provide more than 300 places for children with social, emotional and mental health needs, autism spectrum disorders and speech, language and communication needs.

The Department for Education said every region in the country will get a new school.

Applications will now open to find providers to run them, including community groups, teachers, charities, existing education providers and other organisations.

Norfolk County Council is already set to invest £120m in special needs education in the county over the next decade, building at least three new schools and making 170 more places available in specialist resource bases (SRBs) in mainstream schools.

Like many others, the authority has seen an increase in children with special educational needs in recent years and growing demand for education, health and care plans (EHCPs) which outline the support children with complex needs should get in school.

As school budgets are spread ever more thinly, some schools have made the tough decision to cut back on special educational needs services.

At the same time Ofsted is increasing its scrutiny of local authorities’ special educational needs provision.

Suffolk County Council has now been inspected twice, with the follow-up inspection revealing that not enough had been done to improve the service. Norfolk County Council is yet to be inspected.

Between 2018 and 2021 central government is expected to invest £365m in educational support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

But education secretary Damian Hinds said the government recognised that some children “require more specialist support”.

“These new special free schools and alternative provision schools will make sure that more complex needs can be provided for to help support every child to have a quality education.”

