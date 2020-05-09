The school that 40 students loved so much they returned to work there

East Norfolk Sixth Form College where 40 former students are now staff members.

It’s a cliche to say school is the best days of your life, just at one Norfolk college it seems to be true, as dozens of former pupils enjoyed it so much they have returned to become members of staff.

Some of the around 40 current members of staff at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston who are former students.

East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston could hold the record for the number of former students who now work in the same place they were taught.

Around 40 of the current staff at EN are former students highlighting something of a unique bond between the college and staff.

EN Principal, Dr Catherine Richards, said: “I’ve said for some time that it is great to be in Great Yarmouth and there is no better confirmation of this when you continue to see former students wanting to return to EN as teachers and support staff.

“To have around 40 former alumni on the staff is amazing and must surely be some sort of record.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal of East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston.

“It also sends an incredibly powerful message to the local community and future generations of students, that EN is an amazing place to study and that Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are fantastic places to work.”

Six of the eight middle managers at the college are former EN students, working in roles ranging from the assistant principal to curriculum team leaders.

Kaileb Bryant, who works the college cover supervisor, said: “As a student, I really blossomed at EN, and discovered I was capable of more than I thought. I went off to university and had the best time, all because of the support I received here as a student. I therefore relished the opportunity to come back as a staff member, to pass on that encouragement and support that I received.”

Teacher India Loveland said: “I wanted to come back and teach at EN because I felt inspired by my chosen subject, sociology, and had the best teacher and so wanted to offer that support and inspire young people in the same way that my teacher did for me.”

Dr Richards added: “The fact that they leave us, progress to university, apprenticeships or employment and then have that desire to return is truly amazing. It is also great for the local area, that so many former students choose to enhance their skills and experiences and then return here to work across a whole range of local industries.”