Students’ wellbeing packs help ‘brighten day’ for young and old

PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 12 May 2020

Residents at Laurel Lodge enjoying the wellbeing packs. Photo: Laurel Lodge

Students at a coastal college have been spreading joy in the community throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Health and Social Care students at East Coast College have produced wellbeing activity packs for the young and old to enjoy.

The packs, which include a letter, pictures, craft ideas, jokes, recipes and quizzes, are being designed by Level 2 and 3 students at the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses of East Coast College.

They have been sent out to care homes across Norfolk and Suffolk as well as youngsters in the community.

The packs are aimed at the elderly and high risk residents, who are unable to see family and friends during the coronavirus outbreak, as well as providing activities for children to enjoy at home or during school time for those with parents working in key roles.

So far the packs have been sent to 30 care homes including Stradbroke Court and The Dell in Lowestoft, Decoy Farm and Burgh House in Great Yarmouth and Laurel Lodge in Norwich.

Emma Punter, placement co-ordinator for Health and Social Care, led the project to enable students to continue to support their placements during lockdown. She said: “In these unprecedented and scary times where social isolation puts an unnatural halt to visits and community engagement, we wanted to find a way to put a smile on faces and promote positive mental health and wellbeing in our community, while remaining safe.

“The isolation packs from students at East Coast College are created with a persoénal touch and include a special letter from the student who created it along with a diverse range of activities catering for all abilities.

“Our students may not be able to physically go out to placements so we have found a way to bring placement to the students in a more creative way.”

Writing her letter, Chloe Eden, 16 – who created one of the first packs to be sent out – said: “Times are really hard right now with COVID-19 and it has been tough being stuck inside all day.

“So I thought that this pack would brighten your day a little and inside are some activities you can do to help the day pass a little quicker and interact with those special people around you more.”

