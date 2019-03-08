College announces opening of £11.7m energy skills centre

The new Energy Skills Centre at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. Picture: East Coast College East Coast College

A Norfolk college hopes its new specialised training centre will help cement the region's place on the global energy sector map.

The £11.7m Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College will offer training for the energy sector, including oil and gas, nuclear and renewables, as well as engineering and maritime skills courses.

College staff believe the centre at its Lowestoft campus, supported by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), will be a boon for local energy sector businesses looking to recruit talented young people or train up their existing workforces.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, said: "Our east coast energy cluster is world-class and the potential, especially for our renewable clean energy resource, is vast.

"But to harness that potential, we need to ensure the industry has the skilled workforce it needs, and this facility promises to do just that."

The centre officially opens on November 12.