Search

Advanced search

College leads the way in scheme to support students’ mental health

PUBLISHED: 09:39 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 11 June 2020

East Coast College chief executive and principal Stuart Rimmer. Picture: East Coast College

East Coast College chief executive and principal Stuart Rimmer. Picture: East Coast College

Archant

A coastal college is helping to lead the way in a new national mental health and wellbeing scheme.

East Coast College is involved in a new Government scheme to help schools and colleges further support the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative will see schools and colleges provided with new online resources – designed by health and education experts – to boost mental health support for staff and pupils.

Videos, webinars and teaching materials, produced in partnership with charities, will be made available to help to foster conversations about mental health and reassure young people who are worried about the impact of the virus on their lives.

The extra support was announced by the government on June 7, and builds on their partnership working with schools, colleges and health services in local areas in response to the pandemic.

Chief executive of East Coast College Stuart Rimmer is an expert advisory panel member for Further Education Colleges and has been working with Department for Education officials to help the development of recommendations for consideration by school’s minister Nick Gibb.

Mr Rimmer said: “It is a hugely positive step that we are seeing thoughtful and considered announcements to support staff mental health and wellbeing in the school and college sector.

“Supporting leaders and frontline staff is critical, amplified recently by significant additional pressures of Covid-19.

“Developing support programmes, peer to peer and coaching will help at these critical and complex times.”

East Coast College recently promoted Mental Health Awareness Week from May 18 to May 22, posting daily activities and support for students through its social media channels as well as encouraging staff to submit photos and videos of how they have been keeping fit and healthy during lockdown.

The college also offers support through its dedicated wellbeing pages on both the East Coast College and Lowestoft Sixth Form College websites and the safeguarding and wellbeing teams at both the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses have been available to speak to on the phone or over email.

For staff, the college has provided wellbeing guides, a weekly social quiz night  and the chance to join groups such as a book club, listening groups and virtual fitness sessions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Norwich Airport: ‘Tell us which destinations you’d like direct flights to’

How about the Maldives? Norwich Airport has asked for suggestions on where to add new direct flights to. Picture: GettyImages

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘I wanted to feel needed’ - Srbeny explains why he decided to leave City

Dennis Srbeny has been explaining why he decided to leave Norwich City in January. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24