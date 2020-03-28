Search

Advanced search

College reveals how it will support students through coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:52 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 28 March 2020

East Coast College stepped in to cook hot meals for Britten Court Care Home, a local centre for the elderly. PHOTO: East Coast College

East Coast College stepped in to cook hot meals for Britten Court Care Home, a local centre for the elderly. PHOTO: East Coast College

Archant

A further education (FE) college will move not just lessons but its entire support network online as schools are ordered to close following coronavirus concerns.

East Coast College stepped in to cook hot meals for Britten Court Care Home, a local centre for the elderly. PHOTO: East Coast CollegeEast Coast College stepped in to cook hot meals for Britten Court Care Home, a local centre for the elderly. PHOTO: East Coast College

Stuart Rimmer, principal of East Coast College, with campuses in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, said: “We’re rebuilding the college community online - mobilising staff and students on a scale never seen before to provide continuity for their education and vital support for our communities.”

Most importantly, the college has bought 600 laptops for staff and students to ensure that “no student is left behind or disadvantaged” as institutions across the country prepare to lose months of face-to-face teaching.

Mr Rimmer said: “The college has developed a model of inclusion and community focus in a time of isolation and despair for so many.”

In a statement, the college said: “Crucially, online tools such as Moodle and Pro Monitor will allow for daily contact with staff and interaction between students - to bring as much of the classroom atmosphere to the home as possible.”

East Coast College stepped in to cook hot meals for Britten Court Care Home, a local centre for the elderly. PHOTO: East Coast CollegeEast Coast College stepped in to cook hot meals for Britten Court Care Home, a local centre for the elderly. PHOTO: East Coast College

Sue Richerson, a parent of one of East Coast’s students, said: “The college seems to really understand just how vulnerable these young people are, and continues to keep them safe and in learning.”

To ensure students do not feel isolated and lose focus, a “study buddy” scheme is being put in place, pairing students up so that they have daily contact with their peer group.

You may also want to watch:

A student said: “Having my own laptop means I can carry on learning and studying for my A-levels. It’s a weird time but it means a lot to know I can stay in touch with my mates and my teachers even if I’m stuck at home.”

East Coast College stepped in to cook bread for the local community, so that vulnerable groups wouldn't face the prospect of East Coast College stepped in to cook bread for the local community, so that vulnerable groups wouldn't face the prospect of "empty shelves". PHOTO: East Coast College

In terms of its pastoral responsibilities, the college confirmed that counselling services would remain accessible online.

And, given that household poverty is an issue, with 500 16-18 year olds on free school meals in Great Yarmouth and Waveney, the college announced it would provide them with a pre-paid card which allows access to a daily budget for food from local supermarkets.

The college has also been using its kitchens to bake bread for the local community, offering a lifeline to at-risk groups facing empty supermarket shelves.

The college said: “Despite the social and economic impact of COVID-19, East Coast College have a message of hope for the community.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It’s like we’ve got snow’: Boss of fuel firm starts action plan as demand doubles

Will Goff, CEO of Goff Petroleum. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Zoos closed by coronavirus appeal for help with costs of looking after animals

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive are appealing for support after they were forced to close by coronavirus Picture: Banham Zoo.
Drive 24