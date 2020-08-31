College picked to deliver engineering scholarships to help boost coronavirus recovery

East Coast College will be offering ECITB scholarships in welding, pipefitting and mechanical installation. Photo: East Coast College Archant

A coastal college has been selected to deliver new scholarships to help the engineering construction industry recover from the Coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Coast College has secured ECITB Scholarships to be delivered at its Lowestoft campus, providing an exciting new opportunity for aspiring engineers of the future.

As the only provider in East Anglia, the college will be offering scholarships in welding, pipefitting and mechanical installation as part of a new two-year programme for 16 to 18-year-old students.

The scheme has been developed to help bring new talent into the engineering construction industry while employers rebound from the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

It gives employers the opportunity to recruit a young person who has had the requisite training to be either fast-tracked into an advanced stage of an apprenticeship or be recruited as a direct site hire.

To support learners on this full time programme, the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) will pay an allowance of £140 per week during term time.

The programme will also support enhanced work experience to ensure that all students become work ready.

Alan Wagner, East Coast College’s Engineering Curriculum Manager, said: “This regional opportunity highlights that ECITB are responding to the future skills demand and East Coast College is proud to be supporting such a great initiative.”

Chris Claydon, ECITB chief executive, said: “We recognised many employers face a hugely challenging time at present.

“The Scholarship will support industry in the short-term by underwriting the risk to employers of taking on new entrants and in the long term by launching the next generation into engineering careers.

“We know the engineering construction industry will face critical skills shortages over coming years and we have used our labour market intelligence to offer specific disciplines according to forecast regional demand.

“By taking this approach, the scheme will help ensure there are young people, trained and qualified with in-demand skills, to provide a pipeline of new talent for industry when the economy rebounds.”

The scholarship programme is open to current students and new college applicants.

Anyone interested should email heretohelp@eastcoast.ac.uk or call 0800 854 695 to arrange an interview.