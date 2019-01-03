Two Norfolk schools have closed today due to broken heating systems
Archant
Two Norfolk schools will be closed today after problems with their heating systems.
Earlham Nursery School is closed on Thursday and will remain so until Monday, January 7 due to “ongoing issues with our boiler”.
And Stalham Community Infant and Preschool is closed due to a “broken heating system awaiting repair”.
They said due to the temperature being too low they are unable to allow children to attend school on Thursday.