Two Norfolk schools have closed today due to broken heating systems

03 January, 2019 - 08:03
Stalham Community Infant School. Photo: Google

Two Norfolk schools will be closed today after problems with their heating systems.

Earlham Nursery School is closed on Thursday and will remain so until Monday, January 7 due to “ongoing issues with our boiler”.

And Stalham Community Infant and Preschool is closed due to a “broken heating system awaiting repair”.

They said due to the temperature being too low they are unable to allow children to attend school on Thursday.

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Parents’ care donation to mark day son would have been eight

Brad and Debbie McLean with their son, Stanley. Photo: Submitted

Stalham Community Infant School. Photo: Google
