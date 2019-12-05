Search

Advanced search

Families get life-saving lessons at school parents' evenings

PUBLISHED: 13:34 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 05 December 2019

East Anglian Air Ambulance critical care paramedic and training manager Mark Milsom has been teaching families how to perform CPR at Jane Austen College. Picture: Jane Austen College.

East Anglian Air Ambulance critical care paramedic and training manager Mark Milsom has been teaching families how to perform CPR at Jane Austen College. Picture: Jane Austen College.

Archant

A Norwich school has figured out an innovative way of making the most of waiting times at parents' evenings - by teaching families how to perform CPR.

Jane Austen College in Colegate, Norwich, has partnered with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) to teach CPR to families while they wait between appointments to see teachers.

The idea is to teach a valuable skill in a time slot where waiting parents would be doing little else.

You may also want to watch:

Principal David Thomas said: "Schools have a much bigger role to play than just educating children, and should do what they can to support the whole community around them. I can think of no better way than by giving our families the opportunity to save lives.

"We're delighted that the East Anglian Air Ambulance was kind enough to partner with us and use otherwise vacant time to learn a life-saving skill."

EAAA critical care paramedic and training manager Mark Milsom said: "East Anglian Air Ambulance are committed to teaching the importance CPR and how to use a defibrillator to as many people as possible in our region. Teaming up with Jane Austin College is a great opportunity to be able to share these vital life-saving skills to students and their families.

"Everyone should know how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. This new initiative is just one of the ways we have been training the local community over the past 18 months to help us save lives."

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

The Norfolk snapper named country’s wedding photographer of the year

Maddie Parker, from Swaffham, won 'wedding photographer of the year' at The English Wedding Awards held in Birmingham. Picture: Maddie Parker Photography

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Use it or lose it’- people urged to use town cinema

Downham Market Town Hall where the cinema is held. Picture: Sarah Hussain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists