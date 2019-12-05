Families get life-saving lessons at school parents' evenings

East Anglian Air Ambulance critical care paramedic and training manager Mark Milsom has been teaching families how to perform CPR at Jane Austen College. Picture: Jane Austen College. Archant

A Norwich school has figured out an innovative way of making the most of waiting times at parents' evenings - by teaching families how to perform CPR.

Jane Austen College in Colegate, Norwich, has partnered with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) to teach CPR to families while they wait between appointments to see teachers.

The idea is to teach a valuable skill in a time slot where waiting parents would be doing little else.

Principal David Thomas said: "Schools have a much bigger role to play than just educating children, and should do what they can to support the whole community around them. I can think of no better way than by giving our families the opportunity to save lives.

"We're delighted that the East Anglian Air Ambulance was kind enough to partner with us and use otherwise vacant time to learn a life-saving skill."

EAAA critical care paramedic and training manager Mark Milsom said: "East Anglian Air Ambulance are committed to teaching the importance CPR and how to use a defibrillator to as many people as possible in our region. Teaming up with Jane Austin College is a great opportunity to be able to share these vital life-saving skills to students and their families.

"Everyone should know how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. This new initiative is just one of the ways we have been training the local community over the past 18 months to help us save lives."