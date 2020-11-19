Search

Advanced search

Students complete Duke of Edinburgh Awards despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:56 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 19 November 2020

Students with their DofE awards at Springwood High School Picture: Ian Burt

Students with their DofE awards at Springwood High School Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Teenagers cooked dinners for their family, helped out in the garden and even worked out with TV body coach Joe Wicks for their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn celebrated the achievements of its latest group to receive their awards at a special presentation ceremony.

Seventeen students received their Bronze Achievement Awards, three Silver Achievement Awards and a group of 27 is currently working on the Gold Award which they hope to complete in March.

This year has also seen all 200 Year 9 pupils at the school registering to take part in the scheme’s bronze standard. They will all be learning first aid each week as part of their skill set for the award.

It is hoped the students working on the gold level will be able to take part in expeditions away from home - an element which had to be cancelled for this year.

“Although the first lockdown caused a lot of difficulties, students at Springwood managed to keep up with their activities for the award,” said Pauline Petch, teacher and Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme manager at the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

“Students were allowed to change activity and do their sections at home so we had lots of innovative ideas, from cycling routes locally and Joe Wicks workouts for physical, cooking a meal for the family once a week or learning a new subject online. They could even help out with an hour of gardening.”

Finley Meehan, 14, said being part of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards had given him motivation and helped him make new discoveries and experiences.

He has been learning to play the double bass, helping to run a children’s music workshop and keeping fit with swimming and workouts as part of his award.

“I found the volunteering section very rewarding as it was something I hadn’t done before and I could experience both the fun of it and the satisfaction of helping others to learn about something that I am passionate about,” he said.

“Over lockdown things were obviously very different and I couldn’t complete my DofE in the same way. It was great to keep in contact with my friends who were also doing DofE to discuss our ideas and keep our morale high. I’m also really looking forward to being able to complete the expedition when that is allowed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of north Norfolk had hardly any Covid cases last week, but infection rate is surging elsewhere

Quiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. The town was one area of north Norfolk which recorded no new cases last week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school prom

Former Reepham High School head of PE Katherine Lake who has been banned from teaching by a disciplinary panel. Picture: Matthew Usher

Long queues in city shopping centre to buy PS5 consoles

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

Thousands of jobs at risk as Peacocks and Jaeger call in administrators

The Peacocks store in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See inside this luxury £1.2m home with its own gym, sauna and swimming pool

The Meadow House in Necton is on the market for �1.2m. Picture: Alan Usher/Fine & Country