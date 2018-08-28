Search

No complaints over headteacher’s drag act, says council

PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 30 November 2018

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

A council said today it had received no complaints about a video of a drag queen headteacher.

Andrew Livingstone, headteacher at Horatio House near Hopton-on-Sea, was videoed on YouTube singing a sexually explicit song about performing a sexual act.

He was singing as his drag act called Miss Tish Ewe and the video was posted in July, shortly before he joined the school.

Colourful language was also used to promote Miss Tish Ewe’s act.

Andrew Forrest, chief executive of the trust which runs the school, said they had responded to two complaints about Mr Livingstone, received by Norfolk County Council which sends pupils to the £18,000 a year school.

But a council spokesperson said: “Nobody has taken up the formal complaints process with us.”

Scott Lyons, from Norfolk National Education Union, warned that teachers had to take great care over what they posted on social media.

