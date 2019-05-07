Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Top science award for 'inspirational' teacher

07 May, 2019 - 06:00
Dr Niki Kaiser from Notre Dame High School has been named the winner of the schools education award from the Royal Society of Chemistry. Picture: Notre Dame High School

Dr Niki Kaiser from Notre Dame High School has been named the winner of the schools education award from the Royal Society of Chemistry. Picture: Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School

An outstanding commitment to sharing knowledge has helped a Norwich teacher and researcher secure a prestigious science prize.

Dr Niki Kaiser, from Notre Dame High School, received the schools education award from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

You may also want to watch:

As well as being a practising chemistry teacher Dr Kaiser, who has lived and worked in Norwich since 2006, is the network research lead at Norwich Research School, based at Notre Dame.

She works with teachers to find ways of applying educational research to their classrooms and uses her research to support her own students.

Receiving the award, Dr Kaiser said: “Teaching is a wonderful, rewarding career, and I believe that good professional development and excellent support for classroom practitioners is vital if we are going to continue attracting new teachers to our profession, while retaining the much-needed voice of experienced teachers.”

Most Read

Road blocked due to house fire in north Norfolk

The junction of Red Barn Lane, and East Beckham Road, in East Beckham. Photo: Google

Don’t let rare breed cattle become ‘museum pieces’, says Norfolk farmer

Rare breed cattle at Intwood Farm. Pictured: Farm owner Nigel Darling (left) and stock manager Paul Monaghan in a field of pedigree Shetland cattle with Simmental-cross calves. Picture: Chris Hill

Norwich-based Kettle crisps’ owner reportedly considering selling brand

Kettle Foods factory. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

A celebration that will live long in the memory

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Flats evacuated as fire crews battle chip shop blaze

Fire crews have been called to Market Street in Wymondham. Picture: Debra Glover

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A celebration that will live long in the memory

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Everyone went up a notch today’ - Linnets boss on play-off final win

King's Lynn Town celebrate their play-off final victory over Alvechurch Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

‘There were a lot of tears!’ – Pinto grateful to Canaries for chance to say a proper goodbye

Ivo Pinto was involved in Norwich City's title celebrations at Aston Villa ahead of his summer exit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Share each other’s joy’: Couple’s advice as they celebrate 70 years of marriage

“She bought me some cigarettes and we courted locally until we got married”. Picture: Contrbuted by Maureen Larkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists