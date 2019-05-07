Top science award for 'inspirational' teacher

Dr Niki Kaiser from Notre Dame High School has been named the winner of the schools education award from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

An outstanding commitment to sharing knowledge has helped a Norwich teacher and researcher secure a prestigious science prize.

Dr Niki Kaiser, from Notre Dame High School, received the schools education award from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

As well as being a practising chemistry teacher Dr Kaiser, who has lived and worked in Norwich since 2006, is the network research lead at Norwich Research School, based at Notre Dame.

She works with teachers to find ways of applying educational research to their classrooms and uses her research to support her own students.

Receiving the award, Dr Kaiser said: “Teaching is a wonderful, rewarding career, and I believe that good professional development and excellent support for classroom practitioners is vital if we are going to continue attracting new teachers to our profession, while retaining the much-needed voice of experienced teachers.”