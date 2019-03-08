Search

Advanced search

This world-renowned scientist is opening UEA's newest building

PUBLISHED: 16:52 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 21 October 2019

The exterior of the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEA

The exterior of the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEA

Neil Hall, UEA

A world-renowned scientist will be the guest of honour at the opening of the University of East Anglia's (UEA) newest teaching building.

Dr Jane Goodall. Picture: Alex RivestDr Jane Goodall. Picture: Alex Rivest

Dr Jane Goodall, who has been studying primates in Africa for almost 60 years, will be officially opening the New Science Building on Thursday, October 24.

You may also want to watch:

As well as being one of the world's foremost experts on chimpanzees, Dr Goodall is a Dame of the British Empire and founded Roots and Shoots in Tanzania in 1990, which helps young people to get involved in projects for their communities, animals and the environment.

The £30m New Science Building at UEA contains three floors of teaching laboratories and is already being used by students and staff across subjects including environmental sciences, computing, physics, engineering and pharmacy.

The atrium at the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEAThe atrium at the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEA

Dr Goodall will open the building in front of an audience including UEA vice-chancellor David Richardson and Prof Ben Garrod.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pension campaigners call on council to issue women with bus passes

Campaigners fighting changes to the womens state pension age have called on the council in their droves to issue them with passes for cheaper bus travel. Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant

Man left partner with permanently scarred face after knife attack

Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Alexa. Get me Max Aarons and Daniel Farke. Norwich fans can now have a pep talk from City duo

Daniel Farke is the star of a new quiz available through Amazon's Alexa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Sneak preview of ‘the best burgers this side of New York’ in former Pedro’s restaurant

Annie Serruys, who is running Harry's, and her father Andre Serruys, owner, with The Dirty Harry burger. Picture: Archant/Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists