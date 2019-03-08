This world-renowned scientist is opening UEA's newest building

The exterior of the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEA Neil Hall, UEA

A world-renowned scientist will be the guest of honour at the opening of the University of East Anglia's (UEA) newest teaching building.

Dr Jane Goodall. Picture: Alex Rivest Dr Jane Goodall. Picture: Alex Rivest

Dr Jane Goodall, who has been studying primates in Africa for almost 60 years, will be officially opening the New Science Building on Thursday, October 24.

As well as being one of the world's foremost experts on chimpanzees, Dr Goodall is a Dame of the British Empire and founded Roots and Shoots in Tanzania in 1990, which helps young people to get involved in projects for their communities, animals and the environment.

The £30m New Science Building at UEA contains three floors of teaching laboratories and is already being used by students and staff across subjects including environmental sciences, computing, physics, engineering and pharmacy.

The atrium at the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEA The atrium at the New Science Building at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Picture: Neil Hall, UEA

Dr Goodall will open the building in front of an audience including UEA vice-chancellor David Richardson and Prof Ben Garrod.