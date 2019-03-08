Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cut university tuition fees to £7,500 and bring back grants for poorer students, report recommends

PUBLISHED: 09:40 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 30 May 2019

A review of post-18 education in England led by Dr Philip Augar has recommended a cut to university tuition fees. Picture: ARCHANT

A review of post-18 education in England led by Dr Philip Augar has recommended a cut to university tuition fees. Picture: ARCHANT

University tuition fees should be dropped to £7,500 and maintenance grants for students should be reintroduced, an independent review has claimed.

The Post-18 Education and Funding review said an increased government contribution to teaching costs for universities would protect the sector's overall income.

The review panel also recommended an overhaul of the student loan system to increase the proportion of loans that is eventually repaid including extending the loan repayment system to 40 years.

Proposals to help disadvantaged students were also put forward including the reintroduction of maintenance grants of at least £3,000 a year.

Author Dr Philip Augur said the review revealed "a story of both care and neglect" in post-18 education in England.

PM: 'Removing maintenance grants has not worked'

In a speech on Thursday prime minister Theresa May is expected to say she was "not surprised" to see the panel argue for the reintroduction of maintenance grants.

She will say: "It will be up to the government to decide, at the upcoming Spending Review, whether to follow this recommendation.

"But my view is very clear: removing maintenance grants from the least well-off students has not worked, and I believe it is time to bring them back."

Mrs May will also call for reform to tuition fees to ensure value for money for students and the taxpayer.

You may also want to watch:

'Disparities need to be addressed'

The review's 53 recommendations for government cover the 50pc of young people who do not attend higher education as well as the 50pc who do.

Dr Augar, chairman of the panel, said: "Our work revealed that post-18 education in England is a story of both care and neglect, depending on whether students are amongst the 50pc of young people who participate in higher education or the rest.

"The panel believes that this disparity simply has to be addressed."

He added: "Our proposals are designed to build on the considerable achievements of our universities - one of the UK's world class industries - with a particular focus on the economy's needs and improving value for money for students and taxpayers.

"We also seek to rebuild further education, for too long the Cinderella sector, and see technical and vocational education as a means of addressing the country's skills gap."

Tuition fees in England were trebled in 2012 and the vast majority of courses now cost the maximum of £9,250 per year.

According to estimates by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), the average student can now leave university owing more than £50,000.

Norwich University of the Arts currently charges fees of £8,500 a year for domestic students while the University of East Anglia charges the top whack, £9,250, UK and EU students.

But the panel is recommending the cap on the fee chargeable should be reduced to £7,500 per year, and could be introduced by 2021/22.

Responding to the review, the Fair Access Coalition said: "An increase in maintenance support, more support for part-time degrees, greater flexibility to gain a degree through bitesize courses, a funding boost for further education, are all welcome steps.

"But they will do nothing to improve social mobility overall if the funding for widening participation activity is cut."

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

‘I want to be at the front so I can touch Gary’: Hundreds of Take That fans camp overnight for Norwich gig

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Police targeting organised crime find weapons and cash in a car

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists