It weighs a tonne! Primary school makes mammoth foodbank donation

Pupils at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market have donated more than 2,500 items to the town's foodbank. From left: Pupils Alex Easter, Isla Sivell, Ryan Minns, Millie Pepper and Freddie Pepper with Downham foodbank coordinator Alex Coates. Picture: Matthew Try Matthew Try

A west Norfolk primary school has pulled out all the stops in the name of festive charity to donate more than one tonne of products to a local foodbank.

The 500 pupils at Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market have gathered the food items in the past month using a kind of reverse advent calendar – where food is put into the calendar rather than taken out of it.

A total of 2,642 items were donated in the school’s four-week campaign, with some days seeing the donation of more than 200 items.

The food was collected by the Downham foodbank coordinator Alex Coates.

Headteacher Matthew Try said: “The enthusiasm with which the children have supported this worthwhile cause has warmed all of our hearts.

“Both the food and non-food items donated will be incredibly well received by families in the local area who may be finding things a little tough, particularly over the festive period.”