Search

Advanced search

It weighs a tonne! Primary school makes mammoth foodbank donation

19 December, 2018 - 12:02
Pupils at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market have donated more than 2,500 items to the town's foodbank. From left: Pupils Alex Easter, Isla Sivell, Ryan Minns, Millie Pepper and Freddie Pepper with Downham foodbank coordinator Alex Coates. Picture: Matthew Try

Pupils at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market have donated more than 2,500 items to the town's foodbank. From left: Pupils Alex Easter, Isla Sivell, Ryan Minns, Millie Pepper and Freddie Pepper with Downham foodbank coordinator Alex Coates. Picture: Matthew Try

Matthew Try

A west Norfolk primary school has pulled out all the stops in the name of festive charity to donate more than one tonne of products to a local foodbank.

Pupils at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market have donated more than 2,500 items to the town's foodbank. Picture: Matthew TryPupils at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market have donated more than 2,500 items to the town's foodbank. Picture: Matthew Try

The 500 pupils at Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market have gathered the food items in the past month using a kind of reverse advent calendar – where food is put into the calendar rather than taken out of it.

A total of 2,642 items were donated in the school’s four-week campaign, with some days seeing the donation of more than 200 items.

The food was collected by the Downham foodbank coordinator Alex Coates.

Headteacher Matthew Try said: “The enthusiasm with which the children have supported this worthwhile cause has warmed all of our hearts.

“Both the food and non-food items donated will be incredibly well received by families in the local area who may be finding things a little tough, particularly over the festive period.”

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists