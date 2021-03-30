School adds new maths teachers thanks to its own local teaching course

Published: 3:27 PM March 30, 2021

Downham Market Academy has recruited three new maths teachers. - Credit: PA

A Norfolk school has recruited three new maths teachers through its new school-based teacher training course that aims to encourage local people into the classroom.

A bid to recruit aspiring teachers from within the local community, saw Downham Market Academy create a teacher training course.

An appeal for anyone with an interest in teaching saw an overwhelming response to the 37-week course.

Downham Market Academy set up its own training course to supporting local aspiring teachers. - Credit: CET

Mark Eastwood, senior deputy headteacher, said: “When we decided to provide on-site teacher training, we knew that we also wanted to recruit directly from the local community as locals can easily connect with our students as they understand the unique qualities of Downham Market.”

The three new maths teachers are now completing their newly qualified teaching year at the school.

Sujata Khirade, one of the three new maths teachers at Downham Market Academy. - Credit: CET

Sujata Khirade, previously an engineering college lecturer in India, moved to East Anglia in 2016 and wanted to continue her teaching career.

She said: “The one-to-one mentorship made me feel supported throughout my training and the opportunity to observe multiple lessons helped me determine how to teach my students in a way that would benefit them the most.”

