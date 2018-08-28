A west Norfolk high school is showcasing their original work
PUBLISHED: 16:09 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 06 February 2019
Downham Market Academy is showcasing an original play this weekend, devised by its students.
The Island is a story about a plane that has crashed on a desert island and tells a tale of forbidden love and two cultures that come to blows.
The students have devised the performance themselves and student Evelyn, said: “It has been so much fun. The rehearsals are a fun experience because you get to learn hat other characters people like to play and what they are like in rehearsal. It’s a good bonding experience as well because it’s not just people from class, it’s for all ages.
Student Pip, said: “I think it has a really interesting message about how you need to learn to live with other peoples cultures.”
Head of Performing Arts, Rachael Harris and writer/director Amy Chapman said: “We are very proud of all 75 students involved from year 7-13. It promises to be an exciting and enjoyable show.”
The performances are Thursday and Friday this week, at Downham Market Academy from 7pm.