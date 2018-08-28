Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A west Norfolk high school is showcasing their original work

PUBLISHED: 16:09 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 06 February 2019

Students at Downham Market academy rehearse for the play The Island written by Head Of Drama Amy Chapman. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Students at Downham Market academy rehearse for the play The Island written by Head Of Drama Amy Chapman. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Downham Market Academy is showcasing an original play this weekend, devised by its students.

Students at Downham Market academy rehearse for the play The Island written by Head Of Drama Amy Chapman. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Students at Downham Market academy rehearse for the play The Island written by Head Of Drama Amy Chapman. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Island is a story about a plane that has crashed on a desert island and tells a tale of forbidden love and two cultures that come to blows.

The students have devised the performance themselves and student Evelyn, said: “It has been so much fun. The rehearsals are a fun experience because you get to learn hat other characters people like to play and what they are like in rehearsal. It’s a good bonding experience as well because it’s not just people from class, it’s for all ages.

Student Pip, said: “I think it has a really interesting message about how you need to learn to live with other peoples cultures.”

Students at Downham Market academy rehearse for the play The Island written by Head Of Drama Amy Chapman. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Students at Downham Market academy rehearse for the play The Island written by Head Of Drama Amy Chapman. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Head of Performing Arts, Rachael Harris and writer/director Amy Chapman said: “We are very proud of all 75 students involved from year 7-13. It promises to be an exciting and enjoyable show.”

The performances are Thursday and Friday this week, at Downham Market Academy from 7pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

More than 45,000 messages helped London gang flood Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists