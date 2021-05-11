'Vibrant' school library revamp sees hand painted murals adorn walls
- Credit: Downham Market Academy
A Norfolk school has revamped its library space and now sees hand painted murals of literary figures adorn the walls.
The library at Downham Market Academy has had a "beautiful and vibrant" revamp which includes literary figures such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Stephen Fry, Kazuo Ishiguro and Caitlin Moran painted on the walls.
New carpet, furnishings and a new selection of books are also part of the £5,000 developments.
The new library includes a number of different zones in which students can carry out activities such as homework, presentation preparation and revision.
Senior deputy headteacher Mark Eastwood said: “With our library revamp, we wanted to create a cosier space with comfy areas for students to sit and read or play board games, as well as somewhere that is conducive to academic studies. I am thrilled with the result.”
You may also want to watch:
In recent years, the entire inside of the school was repainted and the dining area was redesigned.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
- 2 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
- 3 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
- 4 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
- 5 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
- 6 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
- 7 Part of A47 reopens after earlier accident
- 8 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious
- 9 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
- 10 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer