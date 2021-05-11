News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Vibrant' school library revamp sees hand painted murals adorn walls

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:09 PM May 11, 2021   
The new library at Downham Market Academy.

The new library at Downham Market Academy. - Credit: Downham Market Academy

A Norfolk school has revamped its library space and now sees hand painted murals of literary figures adorn the walls.

The library at Downham Market Academy has had a "beautiful and vibrant" revamp which includes literary figures such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Stephen Fry, Kazuo Ishiguro and Caitlin Moran painted on the walls.

New carpet, furnishings and a new selection of books are also part of the £5,000 developments.

The new library includes a number of different zones in which students can carry out activities such as homework, presentation preparation and revision.

Senior deputy headteacher Mark Eastwood said: “With our library revamp, we wanted to create a cosier space with comfy areas for students to sit and read or play board games, as well as somewhere that is conducive to academic studies. I am thrilled with the result.”

In recent years, the entire inside of the school was repainted and the dining area was redesigned.

