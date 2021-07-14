Norfolk assistant head joins programme given £125,000 funding

Published: 11:02 AM July 14, 2021

The assistant head at a Downham Market school will join the PTI Subject Leadership Programme which has received £125,000 in funding from the People's Postcode Lottery.

Rose Cornelius, assistant head and head of science at Downham Market Academy, is being supported through the scheme, which has enabled her to join the development resource programme.

It aims for school's to raise aspiration and student enjoyment through 'aspirational subject leadership, curriculum development and extracurricular enrichment.'

She said: "The professional connections I have made and time spent in subject leadership meetings during my time working with the PTI have been invaluable with the knock-on benefits to my own colleagues and students in my academy being vital.

"Working through the last 18 months of a pandemic has been made more engaging and uplifting through the collaboration events the PTI has offered”.

You may also want to watch:

PTI said the funding has been made available thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery which is part of wider support for The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation.