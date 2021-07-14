News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk assistant head joins programme given £125,000 funding

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:02 AM July 14, 2021   
Assistant head and head of science at Downham Market Academy, Rose Cornelius.

Assistant head and head of science at Downham Market Academy, Rose Cornelius.

The assistant head at a Downham Market school will join the PTI Subject Leadership Programme which has received £125,000 in funding from the People's Postcode Lottery.

Rose Cornelius, assistant head and head of science at Downham Market Academy, is being supported through the scheme, which has enabled her to join the development resource programme.

It aims for school's to raise aspiration and student enjoyment through 'aspirational subject leadership, curriculum development and extracurricular enrichment.'

She said: "The professional connections I have made and time spent in subject leadership meetings during my time working with the PTI have been invaluable with the knock-on benefits to my own colleagues and students in my academy being vital.

"Working through the last 18 months of a pandemic has been made more engaging and uplifting through the collaboration events the PTI has offered”. 

PTI said the funding has been made available thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery which is part of wider support for The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation.

