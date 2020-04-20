Search

Generous £70k donation helps schools to give Norfolk charities a boost

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 April 2020

Dame Rachel de Souza. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Dame Rachel de Souza. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Andi Sapey

A family of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk has chosen to support a number of charities across the county following an anonymous £70,000 donation.

The gift made to Inspiration Trust to help schools support their communities following the coronavirus outbreak has been divided up meaning each of the 14 schools within the trust has received £5,000.

Rachel de Souza, chief executive officer of the Inspiration Trust, said: “This anonymous donation is incredibly generous. It has enabled each of our schools to help the organisations at the heart of their communities.”

The schools to have donated money include:

Charles Darwin Primary, Norwich, which is donating £2500 to Nelson’s Journey and £2500 to Spurgeons, Norwich.

• Hethersett Academy, Norwich, will be using the £5000 donation to create and deliver care packages to the local community.

Hewett Academy are giving £5000 to the Norfolk Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Jane Austen College, Norwich, is donating £2500 to domestic abuse charity Leeway and £2500 to the Benjamin Foundation.

Norwich Primary Academy is donating £2000 to Norwich Foodbank, £2000 to the NR5 Community Hub and £1000 to the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust Charitable Funds.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, Norwich, is donating £2500 to Age UK Norwich and £2.5k to Norwich Foodbank.

• Cobholm Primary Academy, Great Yarmouth, is donating to £5000 to Voluntary Norfolk’s Make It Happen team, who work in the Cobholm area.

Cromer Academy is donating £2500 to Cromer & District Foodbank and £2500 to The Benjamin Foundation.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy is donating £1000 to Imagine Norfolk Together, £2000 to Refreshingly Different, a Yarmouth foodbank, £1000 to Better Together, which combats loneliness, and £1000 to Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, is donating £1500 to Voluntary Norfolk’s Neighbourhoods That Work project and £3500 to the Salvation Army’s Foodbank.

Others to have donated include, Stradbroke Primary Academy, Gorleston, Thetford Academy, Wayland Academy, Watton and East Point Academy, Lowestoft.

