Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

One of Norfolk’s largest academy trusts announces new chief executive

PUBLISHED: 14:31 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 27 March 2019

Oliver Burwood has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT). Picture: DNEAT

Oliver Burwood has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT). Picture: DNEAT

DNEAT

One of the region’s largest academy trusts has announced the appointment of its second chief executive in two years.

Oliver Burwell is taking the top job at the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) and will replace Mary Jane Edwards, who joined the trust in 2017 but announced her intention to step down in January.

Mr Burwell, previously headteacher at Blofield Primary School and part of the DNEAT academies improvement team, will take put the post in the new academic year in September.

Willie Crawshay, chairman of the DNEAT board of trustees, said: “Oliver has a track record of successful school improvement both as a headteacher and as someone responsible for a group of schools. He is perfectly placed to lead the next phase of DNEAT’s development.”

Mr Burwell added: “I have seen first-hand what a difference to pupils’ wellbeing, personal development and learning being part of a successful, distinctly Christian trust can make.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight fire crews called to house blaze

Eight fire crews are tackling a blaze at a thatched cottage at Harris Green. Picture: Simon Parkin

Maxx out! Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate new ride

The Air Maxx will not operate this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach due to problems with paperwork.

Whatever happened to ‘Digby’ of the chocolate shop?

Digby Eddison who now runs Harald's chocolate shop in Cromer. Pic: Archant

Woman assaulted outside Sainsbury’s suffered swelling to head

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Street Maps

Victims of Norwich fraudster set to get cash back after more than £37,000 confiscated by court

Nathan Jolly was jailed for 20 months for fraud. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists