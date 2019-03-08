One of Norfolk’s largest academy trusts announces new chief executive
PUBLISHED: 14:31 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 27 March 2019
DNEAT
One of the region’s largest academy trusts has announced the appointment of its second chief executive in two years.
Oliver Burwell is taking the top job at the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) and will replace Mary Jane Edwards, who joined the trust in 2017 but announced her intention to step down in January.
Mr Burwell, previously headteacher at Blofield Primary School and part of the DNEAT academies improvement team, will take put the post in the new academic year in September.
Willie Crawshay, chairman of the DNEAT board of trustees, said: “Oliver has a track record of successful school improvement both as a headteacher and as someone responsible for a group of schools. He is perfectly placed to lead the next phase of DNEAT’s development.”
Mr Burwell added: “I have seen first-hand what a difference to pupils’ wellbeing, personal development and learning being part of a successful, distinctly Christian trust can make.”