Another Norfolk academy trust boss is stepping down – the fourth in four months

11 January, 2019 - 10:51
Mary Jane Edwards is stepping down as chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT). Picture: DNEAT

Archant

The boss of another Norfolk academy trust has announced their imminent departure.

Mary Jane Edwards will be stepping down as chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) at the end of the academic year.

The search has begun for her replacement, who will take up their post in September 2019.

It follows the departures of other academy trust chief executives last term including Gerry Batty from the Wensum Trust, announced in November; Mark Adamson from the Evolution Academy Trust after one term; and Valerie Moore from the Right for Success Trust, announced in September.

DNEAT said it was “extremely pleased” at the improvements made during Ms Ewards’ tenure, including a 23 percentage point jump in the number of schools judged as “good” by Ofsted – from 53pc in September 2017 to 76pc in December 2018.

Ms Edwards said: “I will be leaving the trust in a very strong position to continue to improve, given the strengths and commitment of our school leaders as well as our central team.

“As Ofsted commented in our MAT [multi-academy trust] review we will continue to endeavour to be an employer of choice and to offer not just ‘a post but a career development opportunity’ for staff who wish to join the trust.”

