Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Troubled academy trust partners with larger organisation amid 'extremely difficult financial climate'

18 May, 2019 - 07:00
Angel Road Junior School in Norwich, part of the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which has announced a partnership with the larger Evolution Academy Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich, part of the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which has announced a partnership with the larger Evolution Academy Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A small academy trust which has announced redundancies at all of its schools in the past month is going into partnership with a larger trust to secure its future.

Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of Evolution Academy Trust and interim chief executive of Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Picture: Lynsey HolzerLynsey Holzer, chief executive of Evolution Academy Trust and interim chief executive of Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Picture: Lynsey Holzer

Norwich-based Diversa Multi Academy Trust (MAT) said on Friday that it was starting a new partnership with Evolution Academy Trust, also based in the city.

The official partnership will begin immediately - but the eventual goal for both trusts is a merger, which could happen during the next academic year pending consultation with the Department for Education, the regional schools commissioner and the public.

It comes amid a turbulent time for Diversa, which has since Easter announced redundancies among the teaching assistants at Angel Road Infant and Junior Schools and Bignold Primary School as it struggles to shore up its finances.

The Evolution Academy Trust runs five schools in Norwich including Wensum Junior School and Costessey Infant and Junior Schools, four primaries in the Lowestoft area and one near Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

The trusts say the partnership will help them weather the "extremely difficult financial climate" in education by giving them increased buying and negotiating power for non-staff costs and the chance to reduce duplication across the organisations.

As part of the partnership, Evolution chief executive Lynsey Holzer will become the interim chief executive of Diversa as of September 1, 2019, when current chief executive Clare Jones leaves to take up a new post at the Norwich-based Right for Success Trust.

A recruitment process will also be started to replace Chris Read, the departing headteacher at Angel Road Infant and Junior Schools.

All the schools will be overseen by a partnership board, comprising trustees from both Diversa and Evolution.

Ms Holzer said: "We were delighted to be chosen. It seems like a really good match, both in terms of our moral imperatives and outlook, and the reasons we both initially set up as a trust.

"We are talking about this as a partnership, we hope it will go on to become a merger.

"The economics of scale we can achieve across the schools will make a big difference, in the business side and in terms of shared support and resources - it makes it more economically viable."

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drivers warned to avoid B1108 following car crash

Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass.

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prince William tells how his time as an air ambulance pilot affected his mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about his time as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘I wouldn’t take my kids to a nature reserve’

Meet the Bosses: Bill and Deb Jordan at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Pic: Archant.

‘I’ll have that conversation with them’ – Krul’s advice for in-demand City starlets

Max Aarons and Tim Krul - about to be joined by Jamal Lewis in the background - celebrate Norwich City's Championship title success at Villa Park. Next stop: The Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists