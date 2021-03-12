Ofsted praises progress at school which had been told to improve

Published: 10:21 AM March 12, 2021

Inspectors have said a primary school that received two successive ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted reports is taking “effective action” to address failures despite the pandemic.

Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy, part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), was subject to a remote inspection carried out in January.

It follows previous visits that said improvements were needed in the quality of teaching, pupil outcomes and leadership.

“The Ofsted report shows that we have taken significant steps to improve the academy, despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.” said Heather Brand, executive headteacher.

The report noted that extra teacher training is needed but that teachers promoted an enjoyment of reading and spent time having regular contact with pupils and giving extra support where needed to catch up.

Oliver Burwood, DNEAT chief executive, said: “We are pleased the school is making positive progress and from the Ofsted report, despite these challenging times, it was noted that extra support and resources were provided, as well as devices for online learning and pupils attending school on site followed the same curriculum subject content as those who were learning remotely.”